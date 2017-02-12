Former Georgia DE Quentin Moses among three killed in Atlanta house fire

Former Georgia defensive end Quentin Moses perished in an Atlanta house fire early Sunday morning, the program has confirmed. Moses, 33, was killed by the fire alongside 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Moses was found unconscious and dragged outside, but pronounced dead at Atlanta’s Clearview Medical Center. Godard and her daughter were found dead inside the home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin’s family,” Georgia AD Greg McGarity said in a statement. “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family.”

Moses played for the Bulldogs from 2003-06, earning a post on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2003 and the First Team All-SEC squad by the league’s coaches and the Associated Press in 2005. He was named the Defensive MVP on Georgia’s 2005 SEC championship team and still ranks second in school history for tackles for loss (44.5) and seventh in sacks (25).

Moses served as the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University, an NAIA school in Waleska, Ga., for the past five seasons.

You will forever be remembered for your love for the game of football and your love for young adults. Rest in Peace Coach Moses. We love you pic.twitter.com/C9Wdor82hL — Reinhardt Football (@R_U_Football) February 12, 2017

Moses played professionally for the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins before moving into coaching.

Several agencies have pledged to investigate the cause of the fire. “We are all sadden by this life taking tragedy,” Atlanta Fire Department chief Keith Glass told the Journal-Constitution. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.”