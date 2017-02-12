GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Collin Klein #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats looks to pass against the Oregon Ducks during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Former K-State quarterback Collin Klein reportedly set to return as QBs coach

By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Former Kansas State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein is reportedly set to return to the Wildcats’ quarterback room.

According to GoPowercat and the Wichita Eagle, Klein is set to return as quarterbacks coach. He will replace Del Miller, a longtime Bill Snyder lieutenant who will retire after 20 years on the Wildcats’ staff. He served as Snyder’s first offensive coordinator in Manhattan and, after a stint as Missouri State’s head coach, returned as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

With Miller exiting, Klein is the perfect choice to slide in as K-State’s new quarterbacks coach.

Previously an All-Big 12 performer at the position, Klein jumped into coaching on Snyder’s staff as an assistant director of recruiting and a defensive quality control assistant. Though he did not formally handle the quarterbacks previously, Klein worked with the Wildcats’ signal-callers on game day with Miller and offensive coordinator Dana Dimel working from the booth. His work helped Jake Waters throw for a school-record 3,501 yards in 2014.

Klein spent the 2016 season as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa.

The move is expected to be formally announced this week.

Syracuse pair arrested for boosting two pairs of Yeezy boots

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Kanye West performs during Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 1:12 PM EST

They say things happen in threes, and Jeremy Sprinkle now has company. The Arkansas tight end who missed the Belk Bowl after shoplifting from the very store that sponsored the game was joined on the jurisprudence pages by a pair of Syracuse players earlier this week.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Orange tight end Jaquwan Nelson and safety Devon Clarke were arrested Thursday for stealing two pairs of Yeezy boots, a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Yeezys are boots designed by rapper Kanye West that cost in the range of $650.

Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary, according to the Syracuse Post-Standard.

The arrests stemmed from an incident originally reported the day after Christmas.

Both Nelson and Clarke redshirted as freshmen in 2016. Nelson was a three-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Clarke was a three-star prospect hailing from Kissimmee, Fla.

Syracuse has not offered public comment on the arrests as of press time.

Michigan WR Freddy Canteen reportedly heading to Notre Dame

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 19: Freddy Canteen #17 of the Michigan Wolverines can't come up with a fourth quarter touchdown catch while being defended by Tim Hough #13 of the UNLV Rebels September 19, 2015 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 28-7. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

Michigan wide receiver Freddy Canteen announced shortly after the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State he would leave Ann Arbor.

It appears he’s found his destination.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Saturday Canteen had chosen Notre Dame as his next destination. Canteen later confirmed that through a tweet.

Canteen was a bit player in his three seasons in maize and blue. He caught five passes for 22 yards as a freshman in 2014, then notched just one grab for no gain in 2015. He did not record a reception last season as shoulder injuries plagued him.

 

David Beaty has Kansas looking like the most interesting team coming off a 2-10 season

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach David Beaty of the Kansas Jayhawks prepares to lead his team onto the field prior to a game against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
2 Comments
By Kevin McGuireFeb 11, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

You may not think Kansas has found reasons to be optimistic about its future after going 2-10 in 2016, but Kansas is taking some small baby steps forward as a program under David Beaty. In 2017, Kansas is already looking to build on a strong start to the recruiting efforts and will invest more in its coaching staff, two key ingredients to turning a program around.

Let’s be honest in agreeing Kansas had nowhere to go but up. Since a magical 12-1 season in 2007, the Jayhawks have had just winning season, and that was the following year in 2008. After failed runs under Turner Gill and Charlie Weis, Beaty was hired to provide some new energy in the program, and although that hasn’t necessarily been seen in many ways on the field, it is becoming clear something may be working off of it.

Though incredibly early, Kansas currently has a good jump on its Class of 2018 efforts with what is ranked the fifth best class according to Rivals. Forget about Beaty’s mission to “take this dadgum state back,” because Kansas has been setting up shop in Louisiana and the results are paying off. With eight commits lined up, including a trio of four-star prospects, Kansas is already taking strides in improving the roster’s talent level. The three four-star recruits (WR Devonta Jason, DB Corione Harris, WR Ja’Marr Chase) already equals the total number of four-star players to sign with Kansas from 2014 through 2017. Nothing will be official until next signing day when they submit their letters of intent, but if Beaty and his staff can keep those players on board, that would be a giant step forward. All three also happen to be from Louisiana, where Beaty appears to be building a pipeline with three other players from the state included in the early Class of 2018 lineup. The recent success in Louisiana, a state rich in football talent that has seen a few battles favor Kansas over LSU, has led to a promotion for running backs coach Tony Hull to associate head coach.

One way to keep that going is by providing some financial security to the staff, and Kansas is reportedly doing that. According to a report by Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Kansas will be bumping the overall pay of the staff by $731,400 to push the total pay over the $3 million benchmark and putting them more on par with their Big 12 opponents. Beaty is also getting a bump in pay following his contract extension last December. This is what happens when you beat Texas.

We are not at the point where we can throw Kansas into the Big 12 championship picture, and it may be a while before we are, but Beaty has things working in Lawrence in the offseason. How much of that translates over to the football field in 2017 and beyond remains to be seen, but Kansas fans have reason to be optimistic about where the program is going.

Former Mizzou DL Josh Moore heading to Sam Houston State… to play TE

Missouri v Texas A&M
By Kevin McGuireFeb 11, 2017, 3:51 PM EST

Not only is Josh Moore switching schools, but he is also switching positions.

Moore, who played defensive line for Missouri, will join the Sam Houston State football program in the FCS, where he will now play on the offensive side of the football at the tight end position. Moore shared his transfer news via Twitter.

Moore announced his decision to transfer from Missouri last month. Rather than sit out a year to play at another FBS program, Moore will be eligible to play right away for the FCS program. Moore still has two years of eligibility remaining, and he would be able to transfer to an FBS school in 2018 if he wanted to use his final year to return to the FBS level.

Although he will be playing a new position in college, Moore has experience at the position from his high school years. The former two-way player draw the eye os coaches and scouts at tight end and defensive end before ultimately being settled into playing defense for the Tigers.