ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 20-10. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Michigan defensive analyst, longtime coach Dave Adolph passes at age 79

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2017, 10:01 PM EST

The Michigan football family specifically and the football world in general is mourning the passing of one its most beloved coaches.

Jim Harbaugh confirmed on his Twitter account Sunday that Dave Adolph passed away earlier in the day at the age of 79 at his home in Dublin, Ohio. Sam Rutigliano, who had Adolph on his Cleveland Browns coaching staff in the late seventies and early eighties, told the Akron Beacon Journal that the long-time coach hd been battling an unspecified type of cancer.

Adolph had spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst for Harbaugh’s Wolverines. For the six years prior to that, Adolph was a football staffer for rival Ohio State. He also worked for Harbaugh at the University of San Diego from 2004-2007

From 1979-1999, Adolph was an assistant for six different NFL clubs, including stops as defensive coordinator with the Browns (twice), San Diego Chargers (twice), Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

His last on-field job at the collegiate level came at OSU in 1978 under the legendary Woody Hayes. He was also on staffs at his alma mater Akron, UConn, Kentucky and Illinois.

According to a press release from the Browns, Adolph is survived by his five children — Michael, Mark, Thomas, Shane and Heather — and their 12 grandchildren.. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by the coach’s passing.

Former Georgia DE Quentin Moses among three killed in Atlanta house fire

Georgia defensive end Quentin Moses during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on November 25, 2006. The Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 15-12. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 6:41 PM EST

Former Georgia defensive end Quentin Moses perished in an Atlanta house fire early Sunday morning, the program has confirmed. Moses, 33, was killed by the fire alongside 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Moses was found unconscious and dragged outside, but pronounced dead at Atlanta’s Clearview Medical Center. Godard and her daughter were found dead inside the home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin’s family,” Georgia AD Greg McGarity said in a statement. “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family.”

Moses played for the Bulldogs from 2003-06, earning a post on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2003 and the First Team All-SEC squad by the league’s coaches and the Associated Press in 2005. He was named the Defensive MVP on Georgia’s 2005 SEC championship team and still ranks second in school history for tackles for loss (44.5) and seventh in sacks (25).

Moses served as the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University, an NAIA school in Waleska, Ga., for the past five seasons.

Moses played professionally for the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins before moving into coaching.

Several agencies have pledged to investigate the cause of the fire. “We are all sadden by this life taking tragedy,” Atlanta Fire Department chief Keith Glass told the Journal-Constitution. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.”

Mike MacIntyre defends handling of ousted CU assistant Joe Tumpkin

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks defeated the Buffaloes 44-10. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 5:08 PM EST

Colorado assistant Joe Tumpkin has resigned amid domestic abuse allegations against him, but the school’s handling of him has put head coach Mike MacIntyre under the microscope.

Sports Illustrated story last week stated Tumpkin’s then-girlfriend came forward to MacIntyre and his wife in early December, with the coach pledging to handle the situation. The woman claimed to have suffered around 80 episodes of abuse from Tumpkin over a 2-year period, including one that prompted neighbors to call the local police department:

Earlier in 2016, she says she told MacIntyre during this second conversation, “the police had shown up at Joe’s apartment … [there is] a domestic violence call on file … a neighbor heard Joe beating me up.” She had lied to the police that night, she explained, by claiming that the violent sounds had been part of a consensual sexual encounter. The police bought it and left.

MacIntyre thanked Jane for the heads up, she recalled. According to Jane, he said that he had spoken briefly about the matter with athletic director Rick George, who was traveling, and “they were going to sit down together when [George] got back and decide what to do,” Jane said. After that call, and over the next three days, Jane’s phone was silent. She would not hear from MacIntyre, or anyone at Colorado Athletics, again.

In between those conversations and Tumpkin’s resignation, MacIntyre promoted him to defensive coordinator for the Alamo Bowl after Jim Leavitt left for the same post at Oregon. (The Buffs lost the Alamo Bowl 38-8 to Oklahoma State.)

With questions mounting how he could promote an assistant he knew had serious domestic violence allegations against him, MacIntyre offered this statement on Friday:

Upon hearing the allegations by Joe Tumpkin’s girlfriend, my initial reaction and foremost concern was for her safety. I reiterated that to her several times and confirmed that she was in fact, safe.

In the same conversation, I was clear in communicating to her my obligation as a university employee to notify my superior, which is exactly what I did. I can say I did everything necessary to ensure this individual’s statements were relayed immediately.

I would like to clarify the following reported statements:

There were two separate conversations. The first was her report to me of the abuse. In the second conversation, I communicated to her that I reported it. 

Tumpkin was made the play caller for the bowl game because, at the time of the decision, there was no police report or legal complaint. This decision was approved by my superiors.

I want to be clear I unequivocally endorse the chancellor’s plans for improving CU’s policies and practices in dealing with matters of domestic violence and pledge that I and the entire football coaching staff will work to carry out our obligations under university policy.

With both the allegations against Tumpkin and MacIntyre’s subsequent promotion of Tumpkin on the record, Colorado AD Rick George in January rewarded MacIntyre with a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Alabama DL Jonathan Allen wins Lombardi Award

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles Myles Gaskin #9 of the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Awards season in college football falls over a 2-week period in December, while February is typically reserved for music and movies. However, one last statue was still left to give to a college football player, and that player was Jonathan Allen.

The former Alabama defensive lineman was named the winner of the Lombardi Award, announced last night in Houston.

He defeated Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson to claim the honor. The Lombardi was founded in 1979 to honor the games’s best interior player, but expanded its criteria in 2016 to include all players.

“I was just in shock,” Allen told ESPN afterward. “Whenever you receive an award of this magnitude, it’s obviously a blessing.”

A senior now bound for the first round of the NFL Draft, Allen led Alabama’s top-rated defense by collecting 69 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He also won the Nagurski, Bednarik and Hendricks trophies while finishing seventh in Heisman voting.

Allen is the third defensive lineman in four years and the fifth in the last eight to claim the honor, following Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska, 2009), Nick Fairley (Auburn, 2010), Aaron Donald (Pittsburgh, 2013) and Carl Nassib (Penn State, 2015).

Former K-State quarterback Collin Klein reportedly set to return as QBs coach

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Collin Klein #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats looks to pass against the Oregon Ducks during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Former Kansas State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein is reportedly set to return to the Wildcats’ quarterback room.

According to GoPowercat and the Wichita Eagle, Klein is set to return as quarterbacks coach. He will replace Del Miller, a longtime Bill Snyder lieutenant who will retire after 20 years on the Wildcats’ staff. He served as Snyder’s first offensive coordinator in Manhattan and, after a stint as Missouri State’s head coach, returned as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

With Miller exiting, Klein is the perfect choice to slide in as K-State’s new quarterbacks coach.

Previously an All-Big 12 performer at the position, Klein jumped into coaching on Snyder’s staff as an assistant director of recruiting and a defensive quality control assistant. Though he did not formally handle the quarterbacks previously, Klein worked with the Wildcats’ signal-callers on game day with Miller and offensive coordinator Dana Dimel working from the booth. His work helped Jake Waters throw for a school-record 3,501 yards in 2014.

Klein spent the 2016 season as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa.

The move is expected to be formally announced this week.