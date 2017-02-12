EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks defeated the Buffaloes 44-10. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Mike MacIntyre defends handling of ousted CU assistant Joe Tumpkin

By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 5:08 PM EST

Colorado assistant Joe Tumpkin has resigned amid domestic abuse allegations against him, but the school’s handling of him has put head coach Mike MacIntyre under the microscope.

Sports Illustrated story last week stated Tumpkin’s then-girlfriend came forward to MacIntyre and his wife in early December, with the coach pledging to handle the situation. The woman claimed to have suffered around 80 episodes of abuse from Tumpkin over a 2-year period, including one that prompted neighbors to call the local police department:

Earlier in 2016, she says she told MacIntyre during this second conversation, “the police had shown up at Joe’s apartment … [there is] a domestic violence call on file … a neighbor heard Joe beating me up.” She had lied to the police that night, she explained, by claiming that the violent sounds had been part of a consensual sexual encounter. The police bought it and left.

MacIntyre thanked Jane for the heads up, she recalled. According to Jane, he said that he had spoken briefly about the matter with athletic director Rick George, who was traveling, and “they were going to sit down together when [George] got back and decide what to do,” Jane said. After that call, and over the next three days, Jane’s phone was silent. She would not hear from MacIntyre, or anyone at Colorado Athletics, again.

In between those conversations and Tumpkin’s resignation, MacIntyre promoted him to defensive coordinator for the Alamo Bowl after Jim Leavitt left for the same post at Oregon. (The Buffs lost the Alamo Bowl 38-8 to Oklahoma State.)

With questions mounting how he could promote an assistant he knew had serious domestic violence allegations against him, MacIntyre offered this statement on Friday:

Upon hearing the allegations by Joe Tumpkin’s girlfriend, my initial reaction and foremost concern was for her safety. I reiterated that to her several times and confirmed that she was in fact, safe.

In the same conversation, I was clear in communicating to her my obligation as a university employee to notify my superior, which is exactly what I did. I can say I did everything necessary to ensure this individual’s statements were relayed immediately.

I would like to clarify the following reported statements:

There were two separate conversations. The first was her report to me of the abuse. In the second conversation, I communicated to her that I reported it. 

Tumpkin was made the play caller for the bowl game because, at the time of the decision, there was no police report or legal complaint. This decision was approved by my superiors.

I want to be clear I unequivocally endorse the chancellor’s plans for improving CU’s policies and practices in dealing with matters of domestic violence and pledge that I and the entire football coaching staff will work to carry out our obligations under university policy.

With both the allegations against Tumpkin and MacIntyre’s subsequent promotion of Tumpkin on the record, Colorado AD Rick George in January rewarded MacIntyre with a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Alabama DL Jonathan Allen wins Lombardi Award

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Jonathan Allen #93 of the Alabama Crimson Tide tackles Myles Gaskin #9 of the Washington Huskies during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Awards season in college football falls over a 2-week period in December, while February is typically reserved for music and movies. However, one last statue was still left to give to a college football player, and that player was Jonathan Allen.

The former Alabama defensive lineman was named the winner of the Lombardi Award, announced last night in Houston.

He defeated Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson to claim the honor. The Lombardi was founded in 1979 to honor the games’s best interior player, but expanded its criteria in 2016 to include all players.

“I was just in shock,” Allen told ESPN afterward. “Whenever you receive an award of this magnitude, it’s obviously a blessing.”

A senior now bound for the first round of the NFL Draft, Allen led Alabama’s top-rated defense by collecting 69 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He also won the Nagurski, Bednarik and Hendricks trophies while finishing seventh in Heisman voting.

Allen is the third defensive lineman in four years and the fifth in the last eight to claim the honor, following Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska, 2009), Nick Fairley (Auburn, 2010), Aaron Donald (Pittsburgh, 2013) and Carl Nassib (Penn State, 2015).

Former K-State quarterback Collin Klein reportedly set to return as QBs coach

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Collin Klein #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats looks to pass against the Oregon Ducks during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Former Kansas State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein is reportedly set to return to the Wildcats’ quarterback room.

According to GoPowercat and the Wichita Eagle, Klein is set to return as quarterbacks coach. He will replace Del Miller, a longtime Bill Snyder lieutenant who will retire after 20 years on the Wildcats’ staff. He served as Snyder’s first offensive coordinator in Manhattan and, after a stint as Missouri State’s head coach, returned as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

With Miller exiting, Klein is the perfect choice to slide in as K-State’s new quarterbacks coach.

Previously an All-Big 12 performer at the position, Klein jumped into coaching on Snyder’s staff as an assistant director of recruiting and a defensive quality control assistant. Though he did not formally handle the quarterbacks previously, Klein worked with the Wildcats’ signal-callers on game day with Miller and offensive coordinator Dana Dimel working from the booth. His work helped Jake Waters throw for a school-record 3,501 yards in 2014.

Klein spent the 2016 season as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa.

The move is expected to be formally announced this week.

Syracuse pair arrested for boosting two pairs of Yeezy boots

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Kanye West performs during Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 1:12 PM EST

They say things happen in threes, and Jeremy Sprinkle now has company. The Arkansas tight end who missed the Belk Bowl after shoplifting from the very store that sponsored the game was joined on the jurisprudence pages by a pair of Syracuse players earlier this week.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Orange tight end Jaquwan Nelson and safety Devon Clarke were arrested Thursday for stealing two pairs of Yeezy boots, a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Yeezys are boots designed by rapper Kanye West that cost in the range of $650.

Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary, according to the Syracuse Post-Standard.

The arrests stemmed from an incident originally reported the day after Christmas.

Both Nelson and Clarke redshirted as freshmen in 2016. Nelson was a three-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Clarke was a three-star prospect hailing from Kissimmee, Fla.

Syracuse has not offered public comment on the arrests as of press time.

Michigan WR Freddy Canteen reportedly heading to Notre Dame

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 19: Freddy Canteen #17 of the Michigan Wolverines can't come up with a fourth quarter touchdown catch while being defended by Tim Hough #13 of the UNLV Rebels September 19, 2015 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 28-7. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

Michigan wide receiver Freddy Canteen announced shortly after the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State he would leave Ann Arbor.

It appears he’s found his destination.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Saturday Canteen had chosen Notre Dame as his next destination. Canteen later confirmed that through a tweet.

Canteen was a bit player in his three seasons in maize and blue. He caught five passes for 22 yards as a freshman in 2014, then notched just one grab for no gain in 2015. He did not record a reception last season as shoulder injuries plagued him.

 