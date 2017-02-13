Buffalo adds former Minnesota QB coach to staff

In need of a boost to its passing game, Buffalo has hired former Minnesota assistant Jim Zebrowski. Zebrowski will serve as the team’s new quarterbacks coach with plenty of experience to offer the program. He will take over the role previously held by Andy Kotelnicki, who has been reassigned to be the running backs coach and retains the role of offensive coordinator.

“We’re excited to add Jim to the staff,” Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold said in a released statement. “He is highly regarded in the coaching ranks and has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks. He has previously worked with several members of our staff and has an understanding of our offensive philosophy, which should make the transition easier.”

Zebrowski was a quarterbacks coach at Minnesota from 2011 through 2015, where he developed a solid reputation through working with Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner. Zebrowski also made a name for himself in the MAC having worked at Northern Illinois with former All-MAC QB Chandler Harnish (Zebrowski left NIU before Jordan Lynch picked up the torch for the Huskies offense, but many credit the work done by Zebrowski in the offensive system for helping pave the way for the school’s all-time best QB.

Zebrowski is also a former assistant for Leipold. Zebrowski was a part of Leipold’s staff bat Division 3 powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007 through 2009.

Buffalo ranked 122nd in the nation in passer rating (although two MAC schools finished with a lower rating; Bowling Green and Kent State) and totaled 11 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

