Colorado regents tap brakes on Mike MacIntye’s new contract

Colorado announced in January that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Mike MacIntyre, subject to the approval of the university’s Board of Regents. Given the events of the last few weeks, the expected rubber stamping from that body has been put on hold.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the school’s regents have decided to postpone a planned vote on MacIntyre’s extension because of the fallout involving one of the coach’s now-former assistants. CU announced Jan. 27 that safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault. An ex-girlfriend had accused Tumpkin of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year. She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.

Despite knowledge of allegations that reportedly included 80 episodes of abuse — according to the alleged victim, she first went to MacIntyre’s wife — all parties, including the coach, his athletic director and his chancellor, agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29 bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon. CU defended their actions a week ago; a day ago, MacIntyre did the same.

An external investigation is being conducted into the chain of events that led to the controversy. A vote from the regents on MacIntyre’s proposed deal won’t be taken until the results of that probe are revealed.

MacIntyre’s initial contract paid him just over $2 million for the 2016 season. His new five-year deal would average $3.25 million annually through the 2021 season.