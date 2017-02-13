Jerry Sandusky’s son Jeffrey arrested on child sexual assault charges

Jeffrey Sandusky, the adopted 41-year-old son of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a child, according to multiple reports out of Pennsylvania.
According to WKBN, Sandusky was charged with statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor. Pennsylvania State Police accused Sandusky of sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor, including some asking for naked photos. He is also accused of peeking into the shower of a victim.
A second child also brought forth charges against Sandusky dating back to 2013.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon in Bellefonte, Pa., with bond set at $200,000.
Sandusky’s father, Jerry, was sentenced to 30-to-60 years in prison for sexually assaulting 45 minors, with accusations running as far back as the 1970’s.
Jeffrey is one of six children adopted by Jerry and Dottie Sandusky. Jeffrey’s brother Matt was one of his father’s accusers, though the family maintains Jerry’s innocence.