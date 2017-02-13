LSU QB Brandon Harris announces transfer

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

In a bit of news that most of us should’ve seen coming, LSU quarterback Brandon Harris announced Monday he intends to transfer.

Harris made the announcement on his Twitter account. Harris noted Ed Orgeron granted him a full release which, in the territorial world college football coaches live in, means Coach O isn’t concerned about Harris throwing his new team to a win over LSU next season.

Statement regarding my future. pic.twitter.com/xNa3MkPXcw — Brandon Harris (@B6Harris) February 13, 2017

Harris was the only LSU quarterback to throw a pass in 2015, hitting 53.6 percent of his throws for 2,158 yards (7.8 yards per attempt) with 13 touchdowns against six picks. He was the nation’s No. 63-rated passer that season.

He entered the 2016 season as the starter and played poorly in the Tigers’ season-opening loss to Wisconsin, connecting on 12-of-21 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. That loss contributed to Les Miles‘s eventual ouster, and Harris tossed only four more passes over the rest of the season.

Harris’s transfer continues a trend of Miles-era quarterbacks.

Our "#LSU QBs who signed under Les Miles" Tracker is updated. Signed QBs: 18

Completed career at QB at LSU: 3

Left/switched position: 12 pic.twitter.com/vDGYtQl7vN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 13, 2017

It is not immediately clear where Harris will transfer.