LSU QB Brandon Harris announces transfer

In a bit of news that most of us should’ve seen coming, LSU quarterback Brandon Harris announced Monday he intends to transfer.
Harris made the announcement on his Twitter account. Harris noted Ed Orgeron granted him a full release which, in the territorial world college football coaches live in, means Coach O isn’t concerned about Harris throwing his new team to a win over LSU next season.
Harris was the only LSU quarterback to throw a pass in 2015, hitting 53.6 percent of his throws for 2,158 yards (7.8 yards per attempt) with 13 touchdowns against six picks. He was the nation’s No. 63-rated passer that season.
He entered the 2016 season as the starter and played poorly in the Tigers’ season-opening loss to Wisconsin, connecting on 12-of-21 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. That loss contributed to Les Miles‘s eventual ouster, and Harris tossed only four more passes over the rest of the season.
Harris’s transfer continues a trend of Miles-era quarterbacks.
It is not immediately clear where Harris will transfer.
Jeffrey Sandusky, the adopted 41-year-old son of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a child, according to multiple reports out of Pennsylvania.
According to WKBN, Sandusky was charged with statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, video graphing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor. Pennsylvania State Police accused Sandusky of sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor, including some asking for naked photos. He is also accused of peeking into the shower of a victim.
A second child also brought forth charges against Sandusky dating back to 2013.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon in Bellefonte, Pa., with bond set at $200,000.
Sandusky’s father, Jerry, was sentenced to 30-to-60 years in prison for sexually assaulting 45 minors, with accusations running as far back as the 1970’s.
Jeffrey is one of six children adopted by Jerry and Dottie Sandusky. Jeffrey’s brother Matt was one of his father’s accusers, though the family maintains Jerry’s innocence.
In need of a boost to its passing game, Buffalo has hired former Minnesota assistant Jim Zebrowski. Zebrowski will serve as the team’s new quarterbacks coach with plenty of experience to offer the program. He will take over the role previously held by Andy Kotelnicki, who has been reassigned to be the running backs coach and retains the role of offensive coordinator.
“We’re excited to add Jim to the staff,” Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold said in a released statement. “He is highly regarded in the coaching ranks and has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks. He has previously worked with several members of our staff and has an understanding of our offensive philosophy, which should make the transition easier.”
Zebrowski was a quarterbacks coach at Minnesota from 2011 through 2015, where he developed a solid reputation through working with Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner. Zebrowski also made a name for himself in the MAC having worked at Northern Illinois with former All-MAC QB Chandler Harnish (Zebrowski left NIU before Jordan Lynch picked up the torch for the Huskies offense, but many credit the work done by Zebrowski in the offensive system for helping pave the way for the school’s all-time best QB.
Zebrowski is also a former assistant for Leipold. Zebrowski was a part of Leipold’s staff bat Division 3 powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007 through 2009.
Buffalo ranked 122nd in the nation in passer rating (although two MAC schools finished with a lower rating; Bowling Green and Kent State) and totaled 11 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Kansas State co-offensive coordinator Del Miller, who coached alongside Bill Snyder for 20 years, is retiring.
“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity I’ve had here at Kansas State,” Miller said in a released statement. “I’ve enjoyed my time with many players that I’ve coached through the years. They are the guys that make it worthwhile. I certainly want to express my thanks to Coach Snyder for the opportunity he presented me in 1989.”
Miller was the first assistant coaching hire under Snyder when Snyder was originally hired by the university. Miller has orchestrated 12 school passing records as a team and has coached a good number of some of the best offensive players in school history, including former quarterback Collin Klein (who is expected to join the Kansas State staff as an assistant).
“I am very grateful to Del for staying with us as long as he has. He is a major contributor to the foundation of Kansas State Football as we know it today,” Snyder said. “Having been the very first assistant coach hired for us in 1988 and still with us today, speaks volumes. Del left the program for four years to serve as a head coach but came back to us shortly thereafter because this was where he wanted to be. Del has been a great contributor to our program, our University and our community,”
Prior to joining Snyder at Kansas State, Miller was a key assistant under former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry from 1978 through 1988. He took on a role as head coach of Southwest Missouri State (Missouri State) in 1995. He then spent a year as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 1999 and offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2000. He also spent a few years at San Diego State as an offensive coordinator from 2006 through 2008 before ultimately returning to Manhattan in 2009 to rejoin the formerly-retired Snyder.
Earlier in the day, Snyder announced he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, but he plans on continuing to coach at Kansas State.
Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton was arrested over the weekend and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As reported by Kelvin Reynolds of Birmingham FOX affiliate WBRC, Cotton was stopped by police Friday night. After being pulled over, police picked up a scent of marijuana coming from Cotton’s Chevy Tahoe to prompt a search of the vehicle. Upon inspection, police discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia and charged Cotton for possession. Both charges are considered misdemeanors. He has been released on bond.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the program have not commented on this news at this time, but you would expect nothing more than the standard “we’ll allow the legal process to play out” play before weighing in with any potential punishment internally with the program.
A sophomore in 2016, Cotton served primarily in a backup role at guard and started three games. Cotton is expected to make a push for a starting job on Alabama’s offensive line beginning this spring.