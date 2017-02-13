NC State’s latest coaching hire gets The Rock’s stamp of approval

Texas Tech’s loss has officially turned into North Carolina State’s coaching gain.

NC State announced in a press release that Kevin Patrick has joined Dave Doeren‘s staff as defensive line coach. Patrick replaces Ryan Nielsen, who was hired by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints for the same job last month.

“I’ve known Kevin for a long time and I’ve always admired his intensity and his love of the game,” a statement from Doeren began. “He has recruited, coached and developed some incredible defensive linemen in multiple conferences and he knows what it takes to be an All-American as a collegiate player and an All-Pro in the NFL.

“Those qualities, along with his strong background as a recruiter in the southeast and his reputation as a tremendous family man, made him a premier target for this position when the opportunity came up. We look forward to having Kevin and his family as part of the Wolfpack.”

Patrick left the Red Raiders after one season with the football program. He’s also spent time in the same job at North Texas (2014-15) and South Florida (2009). In 2008 and 2010-13, he coached USF’s defensive ends and defensive tackles, respectively.

Patrick played his college football for the Miami Hurricanes, and one of his former, now very famous teammates took to Twitter to acknowledge the hiring.