NC State’s latest coaching hire gets The Rock’s stamp of approval

Texas Tech’s loss has officially turned into North Carolina State’s coaching gain.
NC State announced in a press release that Kevin Patrick has joined Dave Doeren‘s staff as defensive line coach. Patrick replaces Ryan Nielsen, who was hired by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints for the same job last month.
“I’ve known Kevin for a long time and I’ve always admired his intensity and his love of the game,” a statement from Doeren began. “He has recruited, coached and developed some incredible defensive linemen in multiple conferences and he knows what it takes to be an All-American as a collegiate player and an All-Pro in the NFL.
“Those qualities, along with his strong background as a recruiter in the southeast and his reputation as a tremendous family man, made him a premier target for this position when the opportunity came up. We look forward to having Kevin and his family as part of the Wolfpack.”
Patrick left the Red Raiders after one season with the football program. He’s also spent time in the same job at North Texas (2014-15) and South Florida (2009). In 2008 and 2010-13, he coached USF’s defensive ends and defensive tackles, respectively.
Patrick played his college football for the Miami Hurricanes, and one of his former, now very famous teammates took to Twitter to acknowledge the hiring.
Once again, Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff is whole.
Following up on reports that surfaced late last week, Nebraska announced Monday that Bob Elliott has been hired as the Cornhuskers’ new safeties coach. Elliott fills the staff void created by the departure of Brian Stewart, who left Lincoln to become the defensive coordinator at Rice.
“Bob Elliott has great respect throughout football for his defensive knowledge and ability as a coach, teacher and recruiter,” Riley said in a statement. “The experience he brings to our staff will be a great asset as we install a new defensive system and build toward the future success of the Blackshirts.”
The 63-year-old Elliott has a connection to Riley’s current staff, having served with new Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Bob Diaco at Notre Dame from 2012-13. Elliott coached safeties under Diaco with the Fighting Irish as well.
The past two seasons, Elliott has been a special assistant to ND head coach Brian Kelly.
In a coaching career that began in 1976, Elliott has spent time at, among others, Iowa State (2010-11), San Diego State (2006-08), Kansas State (2002-05), Iowa State (2000-01, 1981-82), Iowa (1987-98) and North Carolina (1983-86). He’s been at Notre Dame for the last five seasons.
“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to work at outstanding universities and with great coaches,” Elliott said. “The opportunity to work under Coach Riley is an unbelievable honor. His reputation in the coaching profession is second to none. When you couple that with working in a program with the tradition and history of success of Nebraska, I couldn’t be more excited.”
Colorado announced in January that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Mike MacIntyre, subject to the approval of the university’s Board of Regents. Given the events of the last few weeks, the expected rubber stamping from that body has been put on hold.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the school’s regents have decided to postpone a planned vote on MacIntyre’s extension because of the fallout involving one of the coach’s now-former assistants. CU announced Jan. 27 that safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault. An ex-girlfriend had accused Tumpkin of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year. She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.
Despite knowledge of allegations that reportedly included 80 episodes of abuse — according to the alleged victim, she first went to MacIntyre’s wife — all parties, including the coach, his athletic director and his chancellor, agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29 bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon. CU defended their actions a week ago; a day ago, MacIntyre did the same.
An external investigation is being conducted into the chain of events that led to the controversy. A vote from the regents on MacIntyre’s proposed deal won’t be taken until the results of that probe are revealed.
MacIntyre’s initial contract paid him just over $2 million for the 2016 season. His new five-year deal would average $3.25 million annually through the 2021 season.
Not surprisingly, the coaching trees of Nick Saban and Bill Belichick could be further entwined depending on how events unfold over the next few days.
According to Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Brian Daboll is expected to interview for the Alabama offensive coordinator vacancy. Nearly a week ago, Steve Sarkisian created the opening by abruptly bolting from that post to take the same job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
The 41-year-old Daboll has spent the past three seasons as the tight ends coach for Belichick’s New England Patriots. He’s in the midst of his second stint with the NFL club. In 1998 and 1999, Daboll was a graduate assistant for Saban, a former Belichick lieutenant, at Michigan State.
That was Daboll’s last job at the collegiate level as he’s spent each of the past 17 seasons in the NFL. Four of those years — Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Daboll was the offensive coordinator on the NFL staffs.
George Godsey, a 38-year-old coach who’s spent the past six seasons in the NFL, is the only reported candidate before Daboll to have interviewed for the job.
Saban is also expected to consider an in-house replacement in Mike Locksley, who was promoted to co-coordinator last month. Chip Kelly was initially rumored to be a possibility, but (likely) isn’t in play; another former Oregon head coach, Mark Helfrich, is still rumored to be in play.
In addition to the coordinator job, Saban has two other coaching positions on the offensive side of the ball to fill.
Nearly two weeks after it was first reported, Texas A&M has its defensive backs coach.
The Aggies on Monday announced Ron Cooper as their secondary coach. The hire was previously reported by FootballScoop on Feb. 1 (full disclosure: I also write for FootballScoop) and by TexAgs on Feb. 2.
Nevertheless, Cooper’s hiring is now officially official.
Cooper was most recently seen as Florida International’s interim head coach but his most relevant experience came as LSU’s defensive backs coach from 2009-11. Those three seasons saw him produce talents such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne while claiming the 2011 SEC championship.
“I am very pleased to have Ron join our staff,” Kevin Sumlin said in a statement. “He has experience in the SEC, has been a head coach, a coordinator and has worked with Coach Chavis as well. He will work with our secondary as well as our entire team.”
“I am excited about the opportunity Coach Sumlin has given me at Texas A&M,” Cooper said. “I look forward to getting to know our players and working with our staff. I have been across the field from the Aggies on a few occasions. I look forward to being a part of the Aggie family.”
Cooper will be charged with improving a pass defense that ranked 45th nationally — eighth in the SEC — in pass efficiency defense.