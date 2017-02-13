Nebraska makes hiring of Notre Dame staffer, longtime coach official

Once again, Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff is whole.

Following up on reports that surfaced late last week, Nebraska announced Monday that Bob Elliott has been hired as the Cornhuskers’ new safeties coach. Elliott fills the staff void created by the departure of Brian Stewart, who left Lincoln to become the defensive coordinator at Rice.

“Bob Elliott has great respect throughout football for his defensive knowledge and ability as a coach, teacher and recruiter,” Riley said in a statement. “The experience he brings to our staff will be a great asset as we install a new defensive system and build toward the future success of the Blackshirts.”

The 63-year-old Elliott has a connection to Riley’s current staff, having served with new Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Bob Diaco at Notre Dame from 2012-13. Elliott coached safeties under Diaco with the Fighting Irish as well.

The past two seasons, Elliott has been a special assistant to ND head coach Brian Kelly.

In a coaching career that began in 1976, Elliott has spent time at, among others, Iowa State (2010-11), San Diego State (2006-08), Kansas State (2002-05), Iowa State (2000-01, 1981-82), Iowa (1987-98) and North Carolina (1983-86). He’s been at Notre Dame for the last five seasons.

“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to work at outstanding universities and with great coaches,” Elliott said. “The opportunity to work under Coach Riley is an unbelievable honor. His reputation in the coaching profession is second to none. When you couple that with working in a program with the tradition and history of success of Nebraska, I couldn’t be more excited.”