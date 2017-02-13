Texas A&M formally announces Ron Cooper as defensive backs coach

Nearly two weeks after it was first reported, Texas A&M has its defensive backs coach.

The Aggies on Monday announced Ron Cooper as their secondary coach. The hire was previously reported by FootballScoop on Feb. 1 (full disclosure: I also write for FootballScoop) and by TexAgs on Feb. 2.

Nevertheless, Cooper’s hiring is now officially official.

Cooper was most recently seen as Florida International’s interim head coach but his most relevant experience came as LSU’s defensive backs coach from 2009-11. Those three seasons saw him produce talents such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne while claiming the 2011 SEC championship.

“I am very pleased to have Ron join our staff,” Kevin Sumlin said in a statement. “He has experience in the SEC, has been a head coach, a coordinator and has worked with Coach Chavis as well. He will work with our secondary as well as our entire team.”

“I am excited about the opportunity Coach Sumlin has given me at Texas A&M,” Cooper said. “I look forward to getting to know our players and working with our staff. I have been across the field from the Aggies on a few occasions. I look forward to being a part of the Aggie family.”

Cooper will be charged with improving a pass defense that ranked 45th nationally — eighth in the SEC — in pass efficiency defense.