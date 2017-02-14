Alleged Yeezy boot boosters suspended by Syracuse

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

At least in the short-term, an off-field incident will have an impact on Syracuse’s roster headed into the spring portion of the offseason.

The football program announced Monday that tight end Jaquwan Nelson and safety Devon Clarke have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities by head coach Dino Babers. The twin suspensions stem from an arrest over the weekend involving a late December incident.

It’s alleged that the suspended Orange duo entered an on-campus residence Dec. 26 and stole two pairs of Yeezy boots — those alone retail for upwards of $700 per pair — a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary

Both players were three-star members of Babers’ first recruiting class. Neither saw the field as true freshmen and took redshirts.

The Syracuse Post-Standard highlights what the punitive measures could mean depth-wise in the coming weeks.