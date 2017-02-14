Alleged Yeezy boot boosters suspended by Syracuse

At least in the short-term, an off-field incident will have an impact on Syracuse’s roster headed into the spring portion of the offseason.
The football program announced Monday that tight end Jaquwan Nelson and safety Devon Clarke have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities by head coach Dino Babers. The twin suspensions stem from an arrest over the weekend involving a late December incident.
It’s alleged that the suspended Orange duo entered an on-campus residence Dec. 26 and stole two pairs of Yeezy boots — those alone retail for upwards of $700 per pair — a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary
Both players were three-star members of Babers’ first recruiting class. Neither saw the field as true freshmen and took redshirts.
The Syracuse Post-Standard highlights what the punitive measures could mean depth-wise in the coming weeks.
Syracuse will open spring practice March 21, with only 58 scholarship players if Nelson and Clarke are still suspended. No public timeframe has been set.
Not long after Jeff Brohm left Western Kentucky for the head job at Purdue, WKU confirmed that T.J. McCollum would be transferring from the Hilltoppers. A little over a week after the player’s decision to move on came to light, a reunion involving the player and coach has come to fruition.
Brohm’s new employer confirmed in a press release that the head coach’s former player has transferred into his new football program. As McCollum will be coming to West Lafayette as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Boilermakers in 2017.
This upcoming season will be the linebacker’s final season of eligibility.
Originally a UAB signee, McCollum transferred to WKU after the 2014 season when that former program was, temporarily as it turned out, shuttered.
The past two seasons, McCollum started 26 games for WKU. In 2015, he led the Hilltoppers in tackles and tackles for loss; in 2016, he was third in the former category and seventh in the latter.
McCollum was also one of three defensive captains for the 2016 season.
Texas Tech’s loss has officially turned into North Carolina State’s coaching gain.
NC State announced in a press release that Kevin Patrick has joined Dave Doeren‘s staff as defensive line coach. Patrick replaces Ryan Nielsen, who was hired by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints for the same job last month.
“I’ve known Kevin for a long time and I’ve always admired his intensity and his love of the game,” a statement from Doeren began. “He has recruited, coached and developed some incredible defensive linemen in multiple conferences and he knows what it takes to be an All-American as a collegiate player and an All-Pro in the NFL.
“Those qualities, along with his strong background as a recruiter in the southeast and his reputation as a tremendous family man, made him a premier target for this position when the opportunity came up. We look forward to having Kevin and his family as part of the Wolfpack.”
Patrick left the Red Raiders after one season with the football program. He’s also spent time in the same job at North Texas (2014-15) and South Florida (2009). In 2008 and 2010-13, he coached USF’s defensive ends and defensive tackles, respectively.
Patrick played his college football for the Miami Hurricanes, and one of his former, now very famous teammates took to Twitter to acknowledge the hiring.
Once again, Mike Riley‘s Nebraska coaching staff is whole.
Following up on reports that surfaced late last week, Nebraska announced Monday that Bob Elliott has been hired as the Cornhuskers’ new safeties coach. Elliott fills the staff void created by the departure of Brian Stewart, who left Lincoln to become the defensive coordinator at Rice.
“Bob Elliott has great respect throughout football for his defensive knowledge and ability as a coach, teacher and recruiter,” Riley said in a statement. “The experience he brings to our staff will be a great asset as we install a new defensive system and build toward the future success of the Blackshirts.”
The 63-year-old Elliott has a connection to Riley’s current staff, having served with new Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Bob Diaco at Notre Dame from 2012-13. Elliott coached safeties under Diaco with the Fighting Irish as well.
The past two seasons, Elliott has been a special assistant to ND head coach Brian Kelly.
In a coaching career that began in 1976, Elliott has spent time at, among others, Iowa State (2010-11), San Diego State (2006-08), Kansas State (2002-05), Iowa State (2000-01, 1981-82), Iowa (1987-98) and North Carolina (1983-86). He’s been at Notre Dame for the last five seasons.
“I have been very fortunate throughout my career to work at outstanding universities and with great coaches,” Elliott said. “The opportunity to work under Coach Riley is an unbelievable honor. His reputation in the coaching profession is second to none. When you couple that with working in a program with the tradition and history of success of Nebraska, I couldn’t be more excited.”
Colorado announced in January that it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Mike MacIntyre, subject to the approval of the university’s Board of Regents. Given the events of the last few weeks, the expected rubber stamping from that body has been put on hold.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the school’s regents have decided to postpone a planned vote on MacIntyre’s extension because of the fallout involving one of the coach’s now-former assistants. CU announced Jan. 27 that safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault. An ex-girlfriend had accused Tumpkin of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year. She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.
Despite knowledge of allegations that reportedly included 80 episodes of abuse — according to the alleged victim, she first went to MacIntyre’s wife — all parties, including the coach, his athletic director and his chancellor, agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29 bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon. CU defended their actions a week ago; a day ago, MacIntyre did the same.
An external investigation is being conducted into the chain of events that led to the controversy. A vote from the regents on MacIntyre’s proposed deal won’t be taken until the results of that probe are revealed.
MacIntyre’s initial contract paid him just over $2 million for the 2016 season. His new five-year deal would average $3.25 million annually through the 2021 season.