Ex-FAU HC Charlie Partridge returns to Pitt as D-line coach

After being dismissed from his first head-coaching job, Charlie Partridge has found a very familiar landing spot.

Partridge, Pittsburgh announced in a press release Tuesday, has been named as the Panthers’ new defensive line coach. He will replace Tom Sims, who was dismissed a little over a week ago after two seasons on the job.

From 2003-2007, Partridge was a member of Pitt’s coaching staff.

“I’ve been a big fan of Charlie’s work for a very long time,” a statement from head coach Pat Narduzzi began. “I remember watching his defensive lines at Wisconsin and really admiring how they played. Charlie’s players reflected his high energy and passion. He’s an incredibly bright coach who is an excellent teacher and knows how to develop players.

“Charlie’s familiarity with Pitt is a major asset and the fact that he has experience as a head coach will benefit our entire staff. His reputation as a strong recruiter is highly deserved and will serve us well all across the ACC footprint, including Pittsburgh. I know there are a lot of people at Pitt who worked with Charlie before who are thrilled that he’s back wearing the Blue and Gold.”

The past three seasons, Partridge had served as the head coach at Florida Atlantic. Armed with a 9-27 record, Partridge was fired in late November at the end of his third consecutive 3-9 season with the Owls.

In addition to those previously mentioned, his other coaching stops include Arkansas (2013) and Wisconsin (2008-12).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Pitt and work with Coach Narduzzi and his staff,” Partridge said. “I’m fully aware that the University of Pittsburgh is a special institution in an amazing city with a top-notch football program that competes at the highest level in the ACC. I look forward to applying all the lessons I’ve learned since previously being here while also learning from this tremendous staff.”