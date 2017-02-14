Former Wisconsin, USF safety Austin Hudson to give Oregon State a try

A Little Manhattan legend will indeed kickstart his on-field coaching career at his alma mater.

Following up on the reports that surfaced over the weekend, Kansas State announced in a Tuesday press release that Collin Klein has been added to Bill Snyder‘s coaching staff. The former K-State quarterback will coach the current K-State quarterbacks.

Klein will replace Del Miller, whose retirement was just announced Monday.

“Following Del will not be the easiest thing for one to do, but Collin – having been tutored under Del’s guidance – will do well,” Snyder, who’s battling throat cancer, said in a statement. “Fortunately, Del will remain with us through the spring to continue to mentor Collin during the out-of-season program and in spring practices.

“Collin is a great person: caring, loyal, hard working, responsible and disciplined,” Snyder continued. “He will be received well by his peers, players and support staff, as will his lovely wife Shalin. Collin has a love and passion, not only for football, but even more so for guiding youth toward successful lives. Our program has always been centered around achieving success in five different areas of a young man’s life: becoming the best they possibly can with their faith, their family, as a person, a student and a football athlete. Collin represents those priorities as well as any player we have ever had.”

Klein has been a part of K-State’s football operations the past three seasons, first as an assistant director of recruiting operations and quality control coach in 2014 before moving to an offensive graduate assistant position the last two years.

The 2012 winner of the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, Klein was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that year as well. This will mark Klein’s first full-time on-field coaching role at the FBS level.

“Shalin and I are very excited to come back home,” said Klein. “I’m very grateful to Coach Farley and UNI for the experience and opportunity they provided me this past year. Looking ahead, I am eager to get to work with and develop the great young talent at K-State. I am thankful to Coach Snyder for the opportunity to return to a place that I love while learning and growing under his leadership. I also want to express my thanks to Coach Miller, who helped be grow as both a quarterback and a person, and I want to build upon the success he has enjoyed coaching quarterbacks at K-State. We are thrilled to be back as a part of the Manhattan community and Wildcat Family.”