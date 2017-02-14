CORVALLIS, OR - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Gary Andersen of the Oregon State Beavers reacts to a missed field goal by the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter of the game at Reser Stadium on September 25, 2015 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Former Wisconsin, USF safety Austin Hudson to give Oregon State a try

By John TaylorFeb 14, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

Austin Hudson has become the latest to hit the FBS trifecta.

In March of 2015, Hudson decided to leave his original college football home of Wisconsin, ultimately ending up at South Florida.  Monday, the defensive back confirmed via Twitter that he has decided to leave USF and continue his collegiate playing career at Oregon State.

Scheduled to graduate in May from USF, Hudson would be eligible to play immediately at the Left Coast OSU in 2017.

Rivals.com had Hudson rated as a two-star member of Wisconsin’s 2014 recruiting class. His head coach that first season? Gary Andersen, Oregon State’s current head coach.

As a true freshman in 2014, Hudson played in all 14 games for the Badgers. After sitting out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, the safety played in 11 games for the Bulls in 2016.

Coming to Corvallis, Hudson will have two years of eligibility remaining.

K-State makes hiring of former Wildcats QB Collin Klein official

MANHATTAN, KS - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Bill Snyder of the Kansas State Wildcats shakes hands with quarterback Collin Klein #7 in recognition of senior day during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on December 1, 2012 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 14, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

A Little Manhattan legend will indeed kickstart his on-field coaching career at his alma mater.

Following up on the reports that surfaced over the weekend, Kansas State announced in a Tuesday press release that Collin Klein has been added to Bill Snyder‘s coaching staff.  The former K-State quarterback will coach the current K-State quarterbacks.

Klein will replace Del Miller, whose retirement was just announced Monday.

“Following Del will not be the easiest thing for one to do, but Collin – having been tutored under Del’s guidance – will do well,” Snyder, who’s battling throat cancer, said in a statement. “Fortunately, Del will remain with us through the spring to continue to mentor Collin during the out-of-season program and in spring practices.

“Collin is a great person: caring, loyal, hard working, responsible and disciplined,” Snyder continued. “He will be received well by his peers, players and support staff, as will his lovely wife Shalin. Collin has a love and passion, not only for football, but even more so for guiding youth toward successful lives. Our program has always been centered around achieving success in five different areas of a young man’s life: becoming the best they possibly can with their faith, their family, as a person, a student and a football athlete. Collin represents those priorities as well as any player we have ever had.”

Klein has been a part of K-State’s football operations the past three seasons, first as an assistant director of recruiting operations and quality control coach in 2014 before moving to an offensive graduate assistant position the last two years.

The 2012 winner of the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, Klein was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that year as well.  This will mark Klein’s first full-time on-field coaching role at the FBS level.

“Shalin and I are very excited to come back home,” said Klein. “I’m very grateful to Coach Farley and UNI for the experience and opportunity they provided me this past year. Looking ahead, I am eager to get to work with and develop the great young talent at K-State. I am thankful to Coach Snyder for the opportunity to return to a place that I love while learning and growing under his leadership. I also want to express my thanks to Coach Miller, who helped be grow as both a quarterback and a person, and I want to build upon the success he has enjoyed coaching quarterbacks at K-State. We are thrilled to be back as a part of the Manhattan community and Wildcat Family.”

Alleged Yeezy boot boosters suspended by Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Dino Babers of the Syracuse Orange watches game action from the sideline during the second half against the South Florida Bulls on September 17, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. South Florida defeats Syracuse 45-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 14, 2017, 8:55 AM EST

At least in the short-term, an off-field incident will have an impact on Syracuse’s roster headed into the spring portion of the offseason.

The football program announced Monday that tight end Jaquwan Nelson and safety Devon Clarke have been indefinitely suspended from all team activities by head coach Dino Babers.  The twin suspensions stem from an arrest over the weekend involving a late December incident.

It’s alleged that the suspended Orange duo entered an on-campus residence Dec. 26 and stole two pairs of Yeezy boots — those alone retail for upwards of $700 per pair — a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4.  Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary

Both players were three-star members of Babers’ first recruiting class.  Neither saw the field as true freshmen and took redshirts.

The Syracuse Post-Standard highlights what the punitive measures could mean depth-wise in the coming weeks.

Syracuse will open spring practice March 21, with only 58 scholarship players if Nelson and Clarke are still suspended. No public timeframe has been set.

Starting WKU LB officially follows Jeff Brohm to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 07: A helmet of the Purdue Boilermakers sets on the sideline at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 7, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Cory Seward/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 14, 2017, 6:59 AM EST

Not long after Jeff Brohm left Western Kentucky for the head job at Purdue, WKU confirmed that T.J. McCollum would be transferring from the Hilltoppers.  A little over a week after the player’s decision to move on came to light, a reunion involving the player and coach has come to fruition.

Brohm’s new employer confirmed in a press release that the head coach’s former player has transferred into his new football program.  As McCollum will be coming to West Lafayette as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Boilermakers in 2017.

This upcoming season will be the linebacker’s final season of eligibility.

Originally a UAB signee, McCollum transferred to WKU after the 2014 season when that former program was, temporarily as it turned out, shuttered.

The past two seasons, McCollum started 26 games for WKU. In 2015, he led the Hilltoppers in tackles and tackles for loss; in 2016, he was third in the former category and seventh in the latter.

McCollum was also one of three defensive captains for the 2016 season.

NC State’s latest coaching hire gets The Rock’s stamp of approval

RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 05: An North Carolina State Wolfpack cheerleader waves an N.C. State flag following a score against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 13, 2017, 11:11 PM EST

Texas Tech’s loss has officially turned into North Carolina State’s coaching gain.

NC State announced in a press release that Kevin Patrick has joined Dave Doeren‘s staff as defensive line coach.  Patrick replaces Ryan Nielsen, who was hired by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints for the same job last month.

“I’ve known Kevin for a long time and I’ve always admired his intensity and his love of the game,” a statement from Doeren began. “He has recruited, coached and developed some incredible defensive linemen in multiple conferences and he knows what it takes to be an All-American as a collegiate player and an All-Pro in the NFL.

“Those qualities, along with his strong background as a recruiter in the southeast and his reputation as a tremendous family man, made him a premier target for this position when the opportunity came up. We look forward to having Kevin and his family as part of the Wolfpack.”

Patrick left the Red Raiders after one season with the football program.  He’s also spent time in the same job at North Texas (2014-15) and South Florida (2009).  In 2008 and 2010-13, he coached USF’s defensive ends and defensive tackles, respectively.

Patrick played his college football for the Miami Hurricanes, and one of his former, now very famous teammates took to Twitter to acknowledge the hiring.