Iowa hires North Dakota State offensive coordinator as O-Line coach

If you can’t beat ’em, hire ’em.

Iowa on Tuesday announced the hiring of North Dakota State offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tim Polasek as the Hawkeyes’ new offensive line coach. The announcement, of course, did not include a reference to the Bison’s 23-21 victory in Iowa City last September, a game in which North Dakota State beat the then-No. 13-ranked Hawkeyes by rushing 49 times for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa also announced the hiring of Northern Illinois assistant Kelton Copeland as wide receivers coach.

“We are excited to add two extremely successful individuals who have worked in highly competitive programs to our staff,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “Tim has been involved in programs that have won at a very high level, earning a reputation as a great teacher, and as an individual who has established great relationships with his co-workers and players.

“Kelton, much like Tim, has been an assistant coach who has played a key role in the success of the programs he has been involved with. His players and special teams units have posted great accomplishments, and he is very well respected as an up-and-coming assistant coach. Both Tim and Kelton add vibrant personalities to our staff. We expect both will be a great fit for our entire program, the university, and the community.”

Polasek fills a vacancy created by offensive coordinator Greg Davis‘s retirement last month; Ferentz chose his son, Brian Ferentz, to move from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator to replace Davis. Copeland will replace Bobby Kennedy, who was let go after four years on the staff. The Hawkeyes still have one open position on the staff created when running backs coach/special teams coordinator Chris White was let go alongside Kennedy last month.