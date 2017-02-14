Mike Gundy looks to Southern Miss to plug opening nn Okla. St. staff

Once again, Mike Gundy‘s Oklahoma State coaching staff is complete.

Earlier this month, Marcus Arroyo announced that he had left his post as the Cowboys’ running backs coach to become the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator at Oregon. Less than a week later, OSU announced that John Wozniak will take over the same post abandoned by Arroyo.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Wozniak as the coach served as an offensive graduate assistant at OSU in 2004. He followed Les Miles to LSU and was on the Tigers football staff as an offensive quality control coach when they won the 2007 national championship. Another title ring followed at Alabama in 2012, where he was a special teams analyst for Nick Saban‘s program.

“What I like about John is that he is a self-made guy who worked his way up and did it the hard way,” Gundy said. “I know him and I know he’s a hard worker and that he can recruit. He’s been with people who I’m close to, so I’ve followed his path along the way and we’re excited to have him back here with us.”

Wozniak had spent the past four seasons at Southern Miss as wide receivers coach and working with the special teams as well. His first on-field role at the FBS level came as the special teams coordinator at Memphis in 2009.