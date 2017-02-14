Mike Gundy looks to Southern Miss to plug opening nn Okla. St. staff

Once again, Mike Gundy‘s Oklahoma State coaching staff is complete.
Earlier this month, Marcus Arroyo announced that he had left his post as the Cowboys’ running backs coach to become the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator at Oregon. Less than a week later, OSU announced that John Wozniak will take over the same post abandoned by Arroyo.
This is a homecoming of sorts for Wozniak as the coach served as an offensive graduate assistant at OSU in 2004. He followed Les Miles to LSU and was on the Tigers football staff as an offensive quality control coach when they won the 2007 national championship. Another title ring followed at Alabama in 2012, where he was a special teams analyst for Nick Saban‘s program.
“What I like about John is that he is a self-made guy who worked his way up and did it the hard way,” Gundy said. “I know him and I know he’s a hard worker and that he can recruit. He’s been with people who I’m close to, so I’ve followed his path along the way and we’re excited to have him back here with us.”
Wozniak had spent the past four seasons at Southern Miss as wide receivers coach and working with the special teams as well. His first on-field role at the FBS level came as the special teams coordinator at Memphis in 2009.
Georgia on Tuesday celebrated the end of one long-awaited facility project… by moving forward with another long-awaited facility project.
The Bulldogs opened their new indoor facility with an announcement that the UGA athletics board has approved a $63 million project to improve Sanford Stadium. Of that $63 million, $53 million will come from fundraising by the athletics department with the final $10 million pulled from the athletics department’s reserves.
The project will move the home locker room from the east to the west end of the stadium with a new recruiting area to be built around it. Additionally, a recruiting plaza with around 500 seats will be constructed on top of the student section. The scoreboard will move back 30 feet to accommodate the new space.
UGA president Jere Morehead said Tuesday the project — which is the Bulldogs’ most expensive in some time, more than twice the price tag of the indoor facility — is expected to take 17 months to complete, with the team ready to move into its new locker room in time for the 2018 season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The lowest-hanging fruit to instantly win approval points in any college football discussion in 2016 was to say the targeting rule stunk. A player getting ejected from a game — and being forced to miss half of the next game, depending on the time of the foul — was unfair to defensive players with such little evidence needed to throw them out.
Expect that to change in 2017. Sort of.
A report from Jon Solomon of CBSSports on Tuesday stated the NCAA is seeking to move the burden of proof from replay officials to on-the-field officials. Whereas a replay official had to overturn a targeting foul on the field to keep a player from being ejected in 2016, a new interpretation will call for both the on-the-field and replay official to agree on a targeting call to force a player to leave a game.
If the replay official does not find enough evidence to overturn or confirm the call on the field, the player will remain in the game with the 15-yard penalty remaining intact.
“We still want to the official to throw the flag there,” NCAA associate director Ty Halpin told CBS. “But if replay says there’s a little bit of contact on the shoulder and it’s more because the player adjusted and it wasn’t a dangerous attempt by the player delivering the contact, then maybe that player deserves to stay in the game. It’s a reasonable thing to go with.”
Targeting fouls resulted in 144 ejections last season — including 16 of which that came from replay-initiated reviews, among 29 total replay-initiated reviews — which was a sharp increase from the 72 ejection in 2014. Fifty-one targeting flags were overturned on replay review.
The proposal will go before review during the NCAA’s Football Rules Committee meetings on March 2-3.
If you can’t beat ’em, hire ’em.
Iowa on Tuesday announced the hiring of North Dakota State offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tim Polasek as the Hawkeyes’ new offensive line coach. The announcement, of course, did not include a reference to the Bison’s 23-21 victory in Iowa City last September, a game in which North Dakota State beat the then-No. 13-ranked Hawkeyes by rushing 49 times for 239 yards and one touchdown.
Iowa also announced the hiring of Northern Illinois assistant Kelton Copeland as wide receivers coach.
“We are excited to add two extremely successful individuals who have worked in highly competitive programs to our staff,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “Tim has been involved in programs that have won at a very high level, earning a reputation as a great teacher, and as an individual who has established great relationships with his co-workers and players.
“Kelton, much like Tim, has been an assistant coach who has played a key role in the success of the programs he has been involved with. His players and special teams units have posted great accomplishments, and he is very well respected as an up-and-coming assistant coach. Both Tim and Kelton add vibrant personalities to our staff. We expect both will be a great fit for our entire program, the university, and the community.”
Polasek fills a vacancy created by offensive coordinator Greg Davis‘s retirement last month; Ferentz chose his son, Brian Ferentz, to move from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator to replace Davis. Copeland will replace Bobby Kennedy, who was let go after four years on the staff. The Hawkeyes still have one open position on the staff created when running backs coach/special teams coordinator Chris White was let go alongside Kennedy last month.
Michigan State has indefinitely suspended three athletes and one staff member in relation to a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the group, and we now know the identity of the staff member.
The program confirmed on Tuesday to MLive that Curtis Blackwell is the staff member in question who is suspended from the school with pay.
Blackwell is best known as the director of the Sound Mind Sound Body Football Academy, a series of camps that wield such influence in the state of Michigan that they can compel Jim Harbaugh, Urban Meyer and Mark Dantonio to share a single table in the pursuit of football talent.
He joined the Spartans’ staff in 2013 as director of college advancement and performance, where his bio state he serves as a team mentor while also chipping into Sparty’s recruiting efforts.
In the meantime, Michigan State police are investigating the allegations, and the university has also compelled its Title IX office and an independent law firm to investigate the situation. The seriousness of the situation has required athletics director Mark Hollis to cancel a scheduled basketball trip to attend to the matter at hand on campus.