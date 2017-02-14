Starting WKU LB officially follows Jeff Brohm to Purdue

Not long after Jeff Brohm left Western Kentucky for the head job at Purdue, WKU confirmed that T.J. McCollum would be transferring from the Hilltoppers. A little over a week after the player’s decision to move on came to light, a reunion involving the player and coach has come to fruition.

Brohm’s new employer confirmed in a press release that the head coach’s former player has transferred into his new football program. As McCollum will be coming to West Lafayette as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Boilermakers in 2017.

This upcoming season will be the linebacker’s final season of eligibility.

Originally a UAB signee, McCollum transferred to WKU after the 2014 season when that former program was, temporarily as it turned out, shuttered.

The past two seasons, McCollum started 26 games for WKU. In 2015, he led the Hilltoppers in tackles and tackles for loss; in 2016, he was third in the former category and seventh in the latter.

McCollum was also one of three defensive captains for the 2016 season.