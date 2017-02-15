Adding 10th assistant might be pushed back to 2018

While it appears the whole of college football is awash in obscene amounts of money, more than a handful of programs– hello, Group of Five — are not exactly bathing in cash. In that vein, a proposal that would have an impact on the latter’s financial bottom line is potentially seeing its brakes tapped.

The Division I Football Oversight Committee voted unanimously in October on legislation that would add a 10th on-field full-time assistant coach to all FBS staffs. It had received overwhelming support from the American Football Coaches Association and the measure was expected to be approved by the Div. I Council in April, going into effect for the 2017 season.

However, an amendment proposed this week would push the starting date for a 10th assistant to January 9 of 2018. Budgetary concerns were cited as the reasoning behind the delaying of implementation.

From the proposed amendment:

An April effective date is in the middle of the budget year for the membership and is late in the hiring period for a football staff. If the effective date is amended to occur to the conclusion of the 2017 football season, member institutions will have the opportunity to budget for the addition of a full-time countable coach and associated costs related to recruiting. In addition, a delayed effective date will better fit the hiring timeline for a football staff and will not require readjustments following the spring practice period.

The legislation that would add a 10th assistant is still expected to be approved in April, it just won’t be effective immediately as originally planed if the proposed amendment is adopted.