Alabama Director of Football Operations reportedly leaving the program

Add one more vacancy within the football department at Alabama that is in need of being filled. Alabama Director of Football Operations Justin Dickens is reportedly leaving the program, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Where Dickens is heading next is unknown and unreported. Alabama has not officially made any statement regarding the status of Dickens, although it is worth noting his profile page on Alabama’s football website has been removed.

Alabama hired Dickens to serve as the program’s director of football operations in 2015 after he had spent one year at Michigan in the same role. Dickens also spent three years in the Michigan program working with the football program’s public relations and media relations efforts. Interestingly enough, Dickens replaced Joe Pannunzio, who left to take on the role of director of personnel operations with the Philadelphia Eagles for former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly. Pannunzio, according to Gridiron Now, has interviewed to join the Alabama coaching staff as a tight ends coach or special teams coordinator.

Needless to say, Alabama’s coaching staff in 2017 is going to have a new look under Nick Saban with Lane Kiffin (FAU), Steve Sarkisian (Atlanta Falcons), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Billy Napier (Arizona State), and graduate assistant Doug Belk (West Virginia) all on the move this offseason. Now Alabama needs a new director of football operations as well.

