Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett says he has “never compromised my integrity”

While the fallout of the scandal within the Baylor football program continues to have a ripple effect, one former assistant coach under disgraced former head coach Art Briles continues to hold his head as high as possible as he gets ready to open the spring with a new football program. Phil Bennett, now the defensive coordinator at Arizona State, remains confident his name will not be sullied as he aims to turn a page on his career.
“The reason I’ve stayed in this business for 40 years is I’ve never compromised my integrity,” Bennett said according to ESPN.com. “[I’ve] learned every place I’ve been.”
Bennett still seems to struggle to come to grips entirely with what went down at Baylor with players accused of sexual assault and coaches actively attempting to cover things up. To date, Bennett has not been attached to any of the misdeeds that have been documented so far in Waco, and a full vetting process by Arizona State cleared Bennett for being hired to lead the defense under head coach Todd Graham.
“Obviously, he wouldn’t be employed here if he didn’t go through the vetting process and we didn’t get approval,” Graham said, per ESPN.com.
Despite a full vetting process, it will be nearly impossible for Bennett to dodge questions about what has happened at Baylor, although he will make every attempt to set his emotions aside and focus on what’s next for him and Arizona State.
“I just know what I experienced there, that’s all I can talk about,” Bennett said. “I’m trying to move to the future. Right now, anything you say stirs it up.”
Add one more vacancy within the football department at Alabama that is in need of being filled. Alabama Director of Football Operations Justin Dickens is reportedly leaving the program, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
Where Dickens is heading next is unknown and unreported. Alabama has not officially made any statement regarding the status of Dickens, although it is worth noting his profile page on Alabama’s football website has been removed.
Alabama hired Dickens to serve as the program’s director of football operations in 2015 after he had spent one year at Michigan in the same role. Dickens also spent three years in the Michigan program working with the football program’s public relations and media relations efforts. Interestingly enough, Dickens replaced Joe Pannunzio, who left to take on the role of director of personnel operations with the Philadelphia Eagles for former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly. Pannunzio, according to Gridiron Now, has interviewed to join the Alabama coaching staff as a tight ends coach or special teams coordinator.
Needless to say, Alabama’s coaching staff in 2017 is going to have a new look under Nick Saban with Lane Kiffin (FAU), Steve Sarkisian (Atlanta Falcons), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Billy Napier (Arizona State), and graduate assistant Doug Belk (West Virginia) all on the move this offseason. Now Alabama needs a new director of football operations as well.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been busy in recent weeks filling out his coaching staff as he officially takes charge of the program. That effort has reportedly continued by adding a familiar coach to the football staff as a consultant. Former New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon will join the program in a consulting role, according to a report from The Advocate.
McMahon will assist the Tigers coaching staff with breaking down film and handling office assignments. Consultants in college football have been around for a while now, and they often serve as good jobs for coaches currently in between coaching jobs. Last season, Orgeron added former NFL special teams coach Bobby April to the staff as a consultant to handle similar responsibilities. McMahon is no stranger to serving a college program as a consultant either, having done so at previous stops with Eastern Illinois, North Alabama, Illinois, and Minnesota. The addition of a special teams specialist to the support staff is a wise move, as LSU does not currently have a special teams coordinator.
Unfortunately for LSU, the coaching staff is currently maxed out at nine members, leaving LSU without a defined special teams coach. If the NCAA allows a 10th assistant to be added to a coaching staff, it would seem likely LSU will pull a support staff member to fill that role. The only issue is there is a possibility the NCAA may not allow for staff expansion until 2018.
According to the same report from The Advocate, LSU’s support staff also includes two members who followed new offensive coordinator Matt Canada (Matt Tomsho and Dave Bucar).
Wyoming added one more piece to its coaching staff for 2017 with the addition of safeties coach Jake Dickert. Dickert joins Wyoming’s staff after previously coaching safeties and special teams at South Dakota State. He is also a former assistant of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl when Bohl was the head coach of North Dakota State from 2008 through 2010.
“Coach (Jake) Dickert is a well-experienced secondary coach,” said Bohl in a released statement. “He had the opportunity to coach in the National Championship Game at the Division II level at Minnesota State, Mankato. I’ve known Jake for many years. He’s a bright, ambitious young man. He communicates extremely well with players, and will add a great dimension to our defensive staff.”
Although Dickert has a decade of coaching experience, this will be his first job at the FBS level. In addition to his stints at North Dakota State with Bohl and South Dakota State, Dickert has also coached at Division 2 Minnesota State, Mankato, Augustana, Southeast Missouri State, South Dakota and Wisconsin-Stevens Point (his alma mater).
“My family and I are honored to have the opportunity to join Coach Bohl’s staff at Wyoming and continue to build on the foundation of Cowboy Football,” said Dickert. “I am excited to get to know the players and have an impact on their lives on and off the field. Coach (Bohl) has created a culture of football here that I firmly believe in, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Wyoming named former NFL assistant coach Scottie Hazelton its new defensive coordinator this offseason.
In one fell swoop — and to press releases — Mark Stoops has plugged up a pair of gaps on his 2017 coaching staff.
With reports pointing in that direction, Kentucky announced Wednesday that Dean Hood has been as the Wildcats’ special teams coordinator. He’ll also be in charge of the team’s outside linebackers.
From 2008-2015, Hood, an Ohio native like Stoops, served as the head coach at FCS Eastern Kentucky.
“I could not be more excited to have Coach Hood join our staff,” a statement from Stoops began. “He brings extensive experience and knowledge as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Having watched him at Eastern Kentucky, I developed great respect for him and I know he is held in high regard by the high school coaches in the state. He is a welcome addition to our program.”
Last season, Hood was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Charlotte. His only Power Five job was as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Wake Forest from 2001-07.
One final coaching pedigree tidbit on Hood: he served as coordinator on Rich Rodriguez‘s Glenville State staff for four seasons in the early nineties.
In addition to Hood, Stoops also announced the hiring of Derrick LeBlanc as defensive line coach.
LeBlanc spent the 2016 season in the same job at North Texas. He’s also been an on-field assistant at Southern Miss (2013-14) and Wyoming (2012).
There are also two stints at LSU on hs record, the first as a graduate assistant in 2000 and then again as an assistant strength & conditioning coach from 2008-11.
“I’ve known Derrick and watched his progress as a coach,” Stoops said. “I was super-impressed with his interview, with the organization of his teaching and how good he is as an instructor. Fundamentals are important at every position but especially in the defensive line and I believe Derrick will be a great teacher of proper technique and fundamentals.”