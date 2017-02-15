Lovie Smith turns to another ex-Buccaneer to fill spot on Illini staff

Slowly but surely, Lovie Smith is turning Champaign into Tampa Bay North.
Illinois announced Wednesday that Donnie Abraham has been hired by Smith as the Fighting Illini’s safeties coach. Abraham will take the spot vacated by Tim McGarigle, who left earlier this month for a job with the Green Bay Packers.
This will mark Abraham’s first job at the collegiate level as he has spent the vast majority of first dozen or so years of his coaching career at the high school level. He also coached defensive backs for an Arena League team for two seasons.
Abraham was a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Smith was a defensive assistant for the NFL organization. One of Henderson’s Tampa teammates was Hardy Nickerson, who now serves as the Illini’s defensive coordinator.
“I’m very pleased to have Donnie Abraham join our coaching staff,” Smith said in a statement. “Donnie was a great player during his long NFL career, and has gained some terrific experience coaching high school football in the Tampa area and at IMG. His background with our staff here at Illinois will be extremely helpful as we continue to implement our defensive philosophies.
“Donnie is an excellent communicator and will help in our recruiting efforts in the state of Florida and other places he has connections. I’m very pleased to be able to bring someone of his caliber to our staff.”
Abraham had spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at high school powerhouse IMG Academy.
Add one more vacancy within the football department at Alabama that is in need of being filled. Alabama Director of Football Operations Justin Dickens is reportedly leaving the program, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
Where Dickens is heading next is unknown and unreported. Alabama has not officially made any statement regarding the status of Dickens, although it is worth noting his profile page on Alabama’s football website has been removed.
Alabama hired Dickens to serve as the program’s director of football operations in 2015 after he had spent one year at Michigan in the same role. Dickens also spent three years in the Michigan program working with the football program’s public relations and media relations efforts. Interestingly enough, Dickens replaced Joe Pannunzio, who left to take on the role of director of personnel operations with the Philadelphia Eagles for former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly. Pannunzio, according to Gridiron Now, has interviewed to join the Alabama coaching staff as a tight ends coach or special teams coordinator.
Needless to say, Alabama’s coaching staff in 2017 is going to have a new look under Nick Saban with Lane Kiffin (FAU), Steve Sarkisian (Atlanta Falcons), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Billy Napier (Arizona State), and graduate assistant Doug Belk (West Virginia) all on the move this offseason. Now Alabama needs a new director of football operations as well.
While the fallout of the scandal within the Baylor football program continues to have a ripple effect, one former assistant coach under disgraced former head coach Art Briles continues to hold his head as high as possible as he gets ready to open the spring with a new football program. Phil Bennett, now the defensive coordinator at Arizona State, remains confident his name will not be sullied as he aims to turn a page on his career.
“The reason I’ve stayed in this business for 40 years is I’ve never compromised my integrity,” Bennett said according to ESPN.com. “[I’ve] learned every place I’ve been.”
Bennett still seems to struggle to come to grips entirely with what went down at Baylor with players accused of sexual assault and coaches actively attempting to cover things up. To date, Bennett has not been attached to any of the misdeeds that have been documented so far in Waco, and a full vetting process by Arizona State cleared Bennett for being hired to lead the defense under head coach Todd Graham.
“Obviously, he wouldn’t be employed here if he didn’t go through the vetting process and we didn’t get approval,” Graham said, per ESPN.com.
Despite a full vetting process, it will be nearly impossible for Bennett to dodge questions about what has happened at Baylor, although he will make every attempt to set his emotions aside and focus on what’s next for him and Arizona State.
“I just know what I experienced there, that’s all I can talk about,” Bennett said. “I’m trying to move to the future. Right now, anything you say stirs it up.”
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been busy in recent weeks filling out his coaching staff as he officially takes charge of the program. That effort has reportedly continued by adding a familiar coach to the football staff as a consultant. Former New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon will join the program in a consulting role, according to a report from The Advocate.
McMahon will assist the Tigers coaching staff with breaking down film and handling office assignments. Consultants in college football have been around for a while now, and they often serve as good jobs for coaches currently in between coaching jobs. Last season, Orgeron added former NFL special teams coach Bobby April to the staff as a consultant to handle similar responsibilities. McMahon is no stranger to serving a college program as a consultant either, having done so at previous stops with Eastern Illinois, North Alabama, Illinois, and Minnesota. The addition of a special teams specialist to the support staff is a wise move, as LSU does not currently have a special teams coordinator.
Unfortunately for LSU, the coaching staff is currently maxed out at nine members, leaving LSU without a defined special teams coach. If the NCAA allows a 10th assistant to be added to a coaching staff, it would seem likely LSU will pull a support staff member to fill that role. The only issue is there is a possibility the NCAA may not allow for staff expansion until 2018.
According to the same report from The Advocate, LSU’s support staff also includes two members who followed new offensive coordinator Matt Canada (Matt Tomsho and Dave Bucar).
Wyoming added one more piece to its coaching staff for 2017 with the addition of safeties coach Jake Dickert. Dickert joins Wyoming’s staff after previously coaching safeties and special teams at South Dakota State. He is also a former assistant of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl when Bohl was the head coach of North Dakota State from 2008 through 2010.
“Coach (Jake) Dickert is a well-experienced secondary coach,” said Bohl in a released statement. “He had the opportunity to coach in the National Championship Game at the Division II level at Minnesota State, Mankato. I’ve known Jake for many years. He’s a bright, ambitious young man. He communicates extremely well with players, and will add a great dimension to our defensive staff.”
Although Dickert has a decade of coaching experience, this will be his first job at the FBS level. In addition to his stints at North Dakota State with Bohl and South Dakota State, Dickert has also coached at Division 2 Minnesota State, Mankato, Augustana, Southeast Missouri State, South Dakota and Wisconsin-Stevens Point (his alma mater).
“My family and I are honored to have the opportunity to join Coach Bohl’s staff at Wyoming and continue to build on the foundation of Cowboy Football,” said Dickert. “I am excited to get to know the players and have an impact on their lives on and off the field. Coach (Bohl) has created a culture of football here that I firmly believe in, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Wyoming named former NFL assistant coach Scottie Hazelton its new defensive coordinator this offseason.