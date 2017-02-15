LSU’s Arden Key to take time away from football ‘for personal reasons’

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

This certainly is an interesting, if not potentially seismic development for the LSU football team.

In a cryptic press release Wednesday, the Tigers announced that star edge rusher Arden Key has “decided to take some time away from football.” According to the school, the sabbatical is “for personal reasons.”

The defensive end will remain on the team during his time away.

“We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time,” head coach Ed Orgeron said in a portion of a statement.

A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.

Following that breakout campaign, he was named second-team All-SEC.