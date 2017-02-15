Mark Stoops adds pair of coaches to Kentucky staff

In one fell swoop — and to press releases — Mark Stoops has plugged up a pair of gaps on his 2017 coaching staff.
With reports pointing in that direction, Kentucky announced Wednesday that Dean Hood has been as the Wildcats’ special teams coordinator. He’ll also be in charge of the team’s outside linebackers.
From 2008-2015, Hood, an Ohio native like Stoops, served as the head coach at FCS Eastern Kentucky.
“I could not be more excited to have Coach Hood join our staff,” a statement from Stoops began. “He brings extensive experience and knowledge as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Having watched him at Eastern Kentucky, I developed great respect for him and I know he is held in high regard by the high school coaches in the state. He is a welcome addition to our program.”
Last season, Hood was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Charlotte. His only Power Five job was as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Wake Forest from 2001-07.
One final coaching pedigree tidbit on Hood: he served as coordinator on Rich Rodriguez‘s Glenville State staff for four seasons in the early nineties.
In addition to Hood, Stoops also announced the hiring of Derrick LeBlanc as defensive line coach.
LeBlanc spent the 2016 season in the same job at North Texas. He’s also been an on-field assistant at Southern Miss (2013-14) and Wyoming (2012).
There are also two stints at LSU on hs record, the first as a graduate assistant in 2000 and then again as an assistant strength & conditioning coach from 2008-11.
“I’ve known Derrick and watched his progress as a coach,” Stoops said. “I was super-impressed with his interview, with the organization of his teaching and how good he is as an instructor. Fundamentals are important at every position but especially in the defensive line and I believe Derrick will be a great teacher of proper technique and fundamentals.”
Wyoming added one more piece to its coaching staff for 2017 with the addition of safeties coach Jake Dickert. Dickert joins Wyoming’s staff after previously coaching safeties and special teams at South Dakota State. He is also a former assistant of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl when Bohl was the head coach of North Dakota State from 2008 through 2010.
“Coach (Jake) Dickert is a well-experienced secondary coach,” said Bohl in a released statement. “He had the opportunity to coach in the National Championship Game at the Division II level at Minnesota State, Mankato. I’ve known Jake for many years. He’s a bright, ambitious young man. He communicates extremely well with players, and will add a great dimension to our defensive staff.”
Although Dickert has a decade of coaching experience, this will be his first job at the FBS level. In addition to his stints at North Dakota State with Bohl and South Dakota State, Dickert has also coached at Division 2 Minnesota State, Mankato, Augustana, Southeast Missouri State, South Dakota and Wisconsin-Stevens Point (his alma mater).
“My family and I are honored to have the opportunity to join Coach Bohl’s staff at Wyoming and continue to build on the foundation of Cowboy Football,” said Dickert. “I am excited to get to know the players and have an impact on their lives on and off the field. Coach (Bohl) has created a culture of football here that I firmly believe in, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Wyoming named former NFL assistant coach Scottie Hazelton its new defensive coordinator this offseason.
This certainly is an interesting, if not potentially seismic development for the LSU football team.
In a cryptic press release Wednesday, the Tigers announced that star edge rusher Arden Key has “decided to take some time away from football.” According to the school, the sabbatical is “for personal reasons.”
The defensive end will remain on the team during his time away.
“We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time,” head coach Ed Orgeron said in a portion of a statement.
A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.
Following that breakout campaign, he was named second-team All-SEC.
The boat rowing for P.J. Fleck will officially and fittingly continue in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
When Fleck moved from Western Michigan to Minnesota earlier this year, it was uncertain if his “Row the Boat” mantra, which had been trademarked by WMU, would follow the head coach. As the two sides negotiated an agreement, all signs were pointing to the slogan, which Fleck adopted after his infant son died of a heart condition, shifting from Kalamazoo to Minneapolis.
Wednesday, the shifting has been made official as WMU announced in a press release that “‘Row the Boat,’ the three-word mantra that became the catch phrase for Western Michigan University football success, will become the legal intellectual property of… P.J. Fleck.” The agreement allows Fleck to “legally assume ownership of the phrase and be able to use or transfer it at will.” The university will be permitted to use the slogan, but only for “recognizing and celebrating Fleck’s tenure at WMU and the teams he coached.”
In return for the rights to the mantra, Fleck will make an annual payment of $10,000 over the next five years, with the $50,000 being used to support a scholarship for a WMU football player.
The trademark will technically be transferred to the Harlan Sports, the company of Fleck’s agent Bryan Harlan. It’s expected the trademarked phrase will be used by Fleck’s new employer, with the head coach’s permission.
The annual Underwear Olympics has a new individual “champion” and a familiar one when it comes to the dominant conference.
The NFL Wednesday announced the 330-plus players who will partake in the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month. Michigan saw 14 of its former players receive invitations, the most of any individual school. The only others in double digits were Alabama and LSU with 10 apiece.
The conference of the latter schools, the SEC, paced all leagues with 66 invitations. The ACC was next with 60, followed by the Big Ten’s 51 and the Pac-12’s 46. The Big 12 lags far behind the other Power Fives with just 19 players on the receiving end of invitations, just ahead of the best the Group of Five has to offer, the AAC’s 18.
In addition to those in double figures already mentioned, there were eight schools that have eight or more players heading to the combine: Clemson, Miami, Texas A&M and USC with nine each, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State and Ohio State with eight apiece.
Below is the conference-by-conference breakdown of the invites:
AAC — 18
ACC — 60
Big 12 — 19
Big Ten — 51
Conference USA — 11
Independents — 5
MAC — 11
MWC — 11
Pac-12 — 46
SEC — 66
Sun Belt — 5