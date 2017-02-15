Michigan, SEC earn most invites to NFL’s Scouting Combine

The annual Underwear Olympics has a new individual “champion” and a familiar one when it comes to the dominant conference.

The NFL Wednesday announced the 330-plus players who will partake in the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month. Michigan saw 14 of its former players receive invitations, the most of any individual school. The only others in double digits were Alabama and LSU with 10 apiece.

The conference of the latter schools, the SEC, paced all leagues with 66 invitations. The ACC was next with 60, followed by the Big Ten’s 51 and the Pac-12’s 46. The Big 12 lags far behind the other Power Fives with just 19 players on the receiving end of invitations, just ahead of the best the Group of Five has to offer, the AAC’s 18.

In addition to those in double figures already mentioned, there were eight schools that have eight or more players heading to the combine: Clemson, Miami, Texas A&M and USC with nine each, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State and Ohio State with eight apiece.

Below is the conference-by-conference breakdown of the invites:

AAC — 18

ACC — 60

Big 12 — 19

Big Ten — 51

Conference USA — 11

Independents — 5

MAC — 11

MWC — 11

Pac-12 — 46

SEC — 66

Sun Belt — 5