Michigan, SEC earn most invites to NFL’s Scouting Combine

The annual Underwear Olympics has a new individual “champion” and a familiar one when it comes to the dominant conference.
The NFL Wednesday announced the 330-plus players who will partake in the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month. Michigan saw 14 of its former players receive invitations, the most of any individual school. The only others in double digits were Alabama and LSU with 10 apiece.
The conference of the latter schools, the SEC, paced all leagues with 66 invitations. The ACC was next with 60, followed by the Big Ten’s 51 and the Pac-12’s 46. The Big 12 lags far behind the other Power Fives with just 19 players on the receiving end of invitations, just ahead of the best the Group of Five has to offer, the AAC’s 18.
In addition to those in double figures already mentioned, there were eight schools that have eight or more players heading to the combine: Clemson, Miami, Texas A&M and USC with nine each, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State and Ohio State with eight apiece.
Below is the conference-by-conference breakdown of the invites:
AAC — 18
ACC — 60
Big 12 — 19
Big Ten — 51
Conference USA — 11
Independents — 5
MAC — 11
MWC — 11
Pac-12 — 46
SEC — 66
Sun Belt — 5
This certainly is an interesting, if not potentially seismic development for the LSU football team.
In a cryptic press release Wednesday, the Tigers announced that star edge rusher Arden Key has “decided to take some time away from football.” According to the school, the sabbatical is “for personal reasons.”
The defensive end will remain on the team during his time away.
“We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time,” head coach Ed Orgeron said in a portion of a statement.
A four-star 2015 signee, Key was a consensus Freshman All-American his first season with the Tigers after starting nine games. Last season as a true sophomore, he led the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The latter total set a school record.
Following that breakout campaign, he was named second-team All-SEC.
The boat rowing for P.J. Fleck will officially and fittingly continue in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
When Fleck moved from Western Michigan to Minnesota earlier this year, it was uncertain if his “Row the Boat” mantra, which had been trademarked by WMU, would follow the head coach. As the two sides negotiated an agreement, all signs were pointing to the slogan, which Fleck adopted after his infant son died of a heart condition, shifting from Kalamazoo to Minneapolis.
Wednesday, the shifting has been made official as WMU announced in a press release that “‘Row the Boat,’ the three-word mantra that became the catch phrase for Western Michigan University football success, will become the legal intellectual property of… P.J. Fleck.” The agreement allows Fleck to “legally assume ownership of the phrase and be able to use or transfer it at will.” The university will be permitted to use the slogan, but only for “recognizing and celebrating Fleck’s tenure at WMU and the teams he coached.”
In return for the rights to the mantra, Fleck will make an annual payment of $10,000 over the next five years, with the $50,000 being used to support a scholarship for a WMU football player.
The trademark will technically be transferred to the Harlan Sports, the company of Fleck’s agent Bryan Harlan. It’s expected the trademarked phrase will be used by Fleck’s new employer, with the head coach’s permission.
Mullet or no mullet, Mike Gundy wins today’s Internet.
Oklahoma State has the top-ranked wrestling program in the country this year. Penn State has the second-ranked. Sunday, those two grappling powerhouses will meet up in a 1-2 matchup in Stillwater.
Ahead of that showdown, the university’s head football coach took to Twitter to bang the drums for getting a butt in every Gallagher-Iba Arena seat. And he did so in a wrestling singlet.
Take note, Lane Kiffin. And take a bow, Coach Gundy.
While it appears the whole of college football is awash in obscene amounts of money, more than a handful of programs– hello, Group of Five — are not exactly bathing in cash. In that vein, a proposal that would have an impact on the latter’s financial bottom line is potentially seeing its brakes tapped.
The Division I Football Oversight Committee voted unanimously in October on legislation that would add a 10th on-field full-time assistant coach to all FBS staffs. It had received overwhelming support from the American Football Coaches Association and the measure was expected to be approved by the Div. I Council in April, going into effect for the 2017 season.
However, an amendment proposed this week would push the starting date for a 10th assistant to January 9 of 2018. Budgetary concerns were cited as the reasoning behind the delaying of implementation.
From the proposed amendment:
An April effective date is in the middle of the budget year for the membership and is late in the hiring period for a football staff. If the effective date is amended to occur to the conclusion of the 2017 football season, member institutions will have the opportunity to budget for the addition of a full-time countable coach and associated costs related to recruiting. In addition, a delayed effective date will better fit the hiring timeline for a football staff and will not require readjustments following the spring practice period.
The legislation that would add a 10th assistant is still expected to be approved in April, it just won’t be effective immediately as originally planed if the proposed amendment is adopted.