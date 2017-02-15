‘Two final possibilities’ for ex-LSU QB Brandon Harris’ next home

Just which two schools those are remains to be seen.
Following up on months of speculation, Brandon Harris confirmed via Twitter over the weekend that he would be transferring from LSU. It was patently obvious that he had been considering such a decision for a substantial period of time as, in the hours after he announced his departure, the quarterback told Scout.com that he already has “two final possibilities” for where he will transfer.
He didn’t, though, identify the two schools under consideration, although he did indicate one in particular is his leader.
“Right now, I kind of know where I want to be at,” Harris told the recruiting website. “I have two final possibilities, but one really sticks out above the other.”
Harris acknowledged that North Carolina is one of the dozen or so schools that have contacted him since his decision went public, although it’s unknown if the Tar Heels are one of Harris’ “two final possibilities.” As a graduate transfer, Harris will be eligible to play in 2017, his final season of eligibility, at whichever FBS program he ultimately lands.
After starting all 12 games in 2015, Harris started the first two games of this past season. He lost his job to Danny Etling prior to Week 3 and never regained it.
Mullet or no mullet, Mike Gundy wins today’s Internet.
Oklahoma State has the top-ranked wrestling program in the country this year. Penn State has the second-ranked. Sunday, those two grappling powerhouses will meet up in a 1-2 matchup in Stillwater.
Ahead of that showdown, the university’s head football coach took to Twitter to bang the drums for getting a butt in every Gallagher-Iba Arena seat. And he did so in a wrestling singlet.
Take note, Lane Kiffin. And take a bow, Coach Gundy.
While it appears the whole of college football is awash in obscene amounts of money, more than a handful of programs– hello, Group of Five — are not exactly bathing in cash. In that vein, a proposal that would have an impact on the latter’s financial bottom line is potentially seeing its brakes tapped.
The Division I Football Oversight Committee voted unanimously in October on legislation that would add a 10th on-field full-time assistant coach to all FBS staffs. It had received overwhelming support from the American Football Coaches Association and the measure was expected to be approved by the Div. I Council in April, going into effect for the 2017 season.
However, an amendment proposed this week would push the starting date for a 10th assistant to January 9 of 2018. Budgetary concerns were cited as the reasoning behind the delaying of implementation.
From the proposed amendment:
An April effective date is in the middle of the budget year for the membership and is late in the hiring period for a football staff. If the effective date is amended to occur to the conclusion of the 2017 football season, member institutions will have the opportunity to budget for the addition of a full-time countable coach and associated costs related to recruiting. In addition, a delayed effective date will better fit the hiring timeline for a football staff and will not require readjustments following the spring practice period.
The legislation that would add a 10th assistant is still expected to be approved in April, it just won’t be effective immediately as originally planed if the proposed amendment is adopted.
Arizona State’s wide receiving corps will have one less veteran member than originally expected when spring practice rolls around.
Citing unnamed sources, Scout.com has reported that Ellis Jefferson has decided to transfer from the Sun Devils and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. The Texas native will be leaving ASU as a graduate transfer — he’s scheduled to earn his diploma in May — and will be eligible to play for another FBS program immediately this coming season if that’s the tack he chooses.
The 2017 season will be Jefferson’s final year of eligibility.
A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.
His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two touchdowns for 21 yards in 2016.
Once again, Mike Gundy‘s Oklahoma State coaching staff is complete.
Earlier this month, Marcus Arroyo announced that he had left his post as the Cowboys’ running backs coach to become the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator at Oregon. Less than a week later, OSU announced that John Wozniak will take over the same post abandoned by Arroyo.
This is a homecoming of sorts for Wozniak as the coach served as an offensive graduate assistant at OSU in 2004. He followed Les Miles to LSU and was on the Tigers football staff as an offensive quality control coach when they won the 2007 national championship. Another title ring followed at Alabama in 2012, where he was a special teams analyst for Nick Saban‘s program.
“What I like about John is that he is a self-made guy who worked his way up and did it the hard way,” Gundy said. “I know him and I know he’s a hard worker and that he can recruit. He’s been with people who I’m close to, so I’ve followed his path along the way and we’re excited to have him back here with us.”
Wozniak had spent the past four seasons at Southern Miss as wide receivers coach and working with the special teams as well. His first on-field role at the FBS level came as the special teams coordinator at Memphis in 2009.