WATCH: Mike Gundy in a singlet stumps for Okla. St. wrestling

Just which two schools those are remains to be seen.

Following up on months of speculation, Brandon Harris confirmed via Twitter over the weekend that he would be transferring from LSU. It was patently obvious that he had been considering such a decision for a substantial period of time as, in the hours after he announced his departure, the quarterback told Scout.com that he already has “two final possibilities” for where he will transfer.

He didn’t, though, identify the two schools under consideration, although he did indicate one in particular is his leader.

“Right now, I kind of know where I want to be at,” Harris told the recruiting website. “I have two final possibilities, but one really sticks out above the other.”

Harris acknowledged that North Carolina is one of the dozen or so schools that have contacted him since his decision went public, although it’s unknown if the Tar Heels are one of Harris’ “two final possibilities.” As a graduate transfer, Harris will be eligible to play in 2017, his final season of eligibility, at whichever FBS program he ultimately lands.

After starting all 12 games in 2015, Harris started the first two games of this past season. He lost his job to Danny Etling prior to Week 3 and never regained it.