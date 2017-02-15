WMU gets $50k for scholarships, P.J. Fleck gets ‘Row the Boat’ mantra

In one fell swoop — and to press releases — Mark Stoops has plugged up a pair of gaps on his 2017 coaching staff.

With reports pointing in that direction, Kentucky announced Wednesday that Dean Hood has been as the Wildcats’ special teams coordinator. He’ll also be in charge of the team’s outside linebackers.

From 2008-2015, Hood, an Ohio native like Stoops, served as the head coach at FCS Eastern Kentucky.

“I could not be more excited to have Coach Hood join our staff,” a statement from Stoops began. “He brings extensive experience and knowledge as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Having watched him at Eastern Kentucky, I developed great respect for him and I know he is held in high regard by the high school coaches in the state. He is a welcome addition to our program.”

Last season, Hood was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Charlotte. His only Power Five job was as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Wake Forest from 2001-07.

One final coaching pedigree tidbit on Hood: he served as coordinator on Rich Rodriguez‘s Glenville State staff for four seasons in the early nineties.

In addition to Hood, Stoops also announced the hiring of Derrick LeBlanc as defensive line coach.

LeBlanc spent the 2016 season in the same job at North Texas. He’s also been an on-field assistant at Southern Miss (2013-14) and Wyoming (2012).

There are also two stints at LSU on hs record, the first as a graduate assistant in 2000 and then again as an assistant strength & conditioning coach from 2008-11.

“I’ve known Derrick and watched his progress as a coach,” Stoops said. “I was super-impressed with his interview, with the organization of his teaching and how good he is as an instructor. Fundamentals are important at every position but especially in the defensive line and I believe Derrick will be a great teacher of proper technique and fundamentals.”