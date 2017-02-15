WR Ellis Jefferson looking to transfer from Arizona State

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arizona State’s wide receiving corps will have one less veteran member than originally expected when spring practice rolls around.

Citing unnamed sources, Scout.com has reported that Ellis Jefferson has decided to transfer from the Sun Devils and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. The Texas native will be leaving ASU as a graduate transfer — he’s scheduled to earn his diploma in May — and will be eligible to play for another FBS program immediately this coming season if that’s the tack he chooses.

The 2017 season will be Jefferson’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.

His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two touchdowns for 21 yards in 2016.