Wyoming adds former Craig Bohl assistant Jake Dickert to staff

Wyoming added one more piece to its coaching staff for 2017 with the addition of safeties coach Jake Dickert. Dickert joins Wyoming’s staff after previously coaching safeties and special teams at South Dakota State. He is also a former assistant of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl when Bohl was the head coach of North Dakota State from 2008 through 2010.

“Coach (Jake) Dickert is a well-experienced secondary coach,” said Bohl in a released statement. “He had the opportunity to coach in the National Championship Game at the Division II level at Minnesota State, Mankato. I’ve known Jake for many years. He’s a bright, ambitious young man. He communicates extremely well with players, and will add a great dimension to our defensive staff.”

Although Dickert has a decade of coaching experience, this will be his first job at the FBS level. In addition to his stints at North Dakota State with Bohl and South Dakota State, Dickert has also coached at Division 2 Minnesota State, Mankato, Augustana, Southeast Missouri State, South Dakota and Wisconsin-Stevens Point (his alma mater).

“My family and I are honored to have the opportunity to join Coach Bohl’s staff at Wyoming and continue to build on the foundation of Cowboy Football,” said Dickert. “I am excited to get to know the players and have an impact on their lives on and off the field. Coach (Bohl) has created a culture of football here that I firmly believe in, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Wyoming named former NFL assistant coach Scottie Hazelton its new defensive coordinator this offseason.

