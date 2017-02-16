Accused of cheating, Jim Harbaugh fires back at ‘Pete Finebaum’

With Jim Harbaugh involved, there’s nary a dull moment in the wild world of college football.
The Michigan head coach raised some eyebrows earlier this month when he added Michael Johnson Sr. to his football staff. Why? Johnson Sr.’s son is Michael Johnson Jr., the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019.
There’s nothing illegal about that at the moment — proposed legislation could prevent such hirings in the future — which brings us to Paul Finebaum, a notorious Harbaugh antagonist. On Wednesday’s “Outside the Lines” program, ESPN resident collegiate rabble-rouser left no question as to where his beliefs lie when it comes to Harbaugh and this particular subject.
From mlive.com‘s transcript of the show:
He’s an evil genius. I think he’s one of the smartest people I’ve run into in a long time. Most of what he’s done is just that: Genius … but this is wrong. It may not be illegal by NCAA standards and bylaws as of this moment, but to me, it’s cheating. It’s blatantly disregarding the spirit of the NCAA rule. We all know why he’s doing it. This is the same person who, last year, accused Nick Saban of cheating and Hugh Freeze of cheating.
“I know he won’t be penalized for it, but he’s cheating. Why don’t we just face up to it? There’s no other reason why he would hire this man. It’s been done in the past. But it’s still wrong. I don’t know why the media celebrates Jim Harbaugh and doing things that are, in my mind, unethical.
Of course, Harbaugh, albeit a day later, couldn’t sit idly by without firing a shot across the television personality’s bow.
“Pete Finebaum.” “#AlternativeFacts.” Classic.
Your serve, Pete.
Ole Miss has officially raided the football staff of an SEC West rival.
Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, the Rebels confirmed in a press release a short time ago that Freddie Roach has been hired to as Hugh Freeze’s defensive line coach. Roach replaces Tray Scott, who left last week for the same job with Kirby Smart at Georgia.
The past two seasons, Roach has served as the Tide’s director of player development for the past two years.
“Freddie brings instant credibility to our defensive line room,” a statement from the head coach began. “His coaching skills and passion for the game make him a great fit for our staff. As a highly successful player and coach, Freddie has been a part of championship programs, and we look forward to having his experience on our team.”
Roach’s last on-field job was at South Alabama from 2013-14, where he served as defensive ends and outside linebackers coach. That was his first full-time job at the FBS level.
The Alabama native played his college football for the Crimson Tide and got his coaching career started at his alma mater as assistant strength & conditioning coach (2008-10).
With quarterback Blake Barnett looking to rebound after seeing his short career at Alabama not pan out the way it was initially expected, Barnett had a chance to reflect on his time at Alabama with the media as he opens spring with Arizona State.
“Things ended up the way they did,” said Barnett, who has been granted an exemption to be able to play for the Sun Devils this upcoming season. “To be honest, I’m not quite sure why. But I’m here now.”
Let’s cut straight to the chase. It’s because Jalen Hurts stepped in and dazzled when given an opportunity to lead Alabama’s offense. As Alabama was rolling their way to an undefeated regular season, SEC championship and third straight berth in the College Football Playoff, some took to arguing Hurts was worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration if Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (the eventual Heisman Trophy winner) dropped off down the stretch (which he did).
The story will go that Barnett did not play well in Alabama’s 2016 season opener against USC. Barnett completed five of six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, but Jalen Hurts took the game by storm with four total touchdowns. Criticisms of Barnett appearing to be nervous in AT&T Stadium ran wild, and Nick Saban did nothing to quiet that idea down. In fact, he may have poured the proverbial gasoline on the fire for talk about Barnett being nervous. Saban commented on the possible nervousness during his brief halftime interview during the game and later addressed the importance of “not quitting” following the announcement Barnett was transferring in late September. Barnett was not oblivious to the comments coming from Saban.
“A lot of backlash that I received from [the USC game] was that I came out nervous,” Barnett said, according to ESPN.com. “I think you could ask just about every teammate and they’d agree that I wasn’t. But a certain coach went out to the media and said that I was and so I got that negative reputation from it.”
We get it. Top players want to have a shot at playing a key role, and sometimes that means players not getting the time they believe they have earned can lead to some sour situations. Did Barnett quit on Alabama, or is he fair to evaluate all of his options to find the best possible fit for him that may lead to a better opportunity?
One of the items on the agenda for the Michigan Board of Regents meeting on Thursday was voting on proposed renovations to Michigan’s Bennie Oosterbaan Field House. The $21 million project received approval from the regents, as expected.
The project will build a 32,000 square-foot performance center inside the existing 78,000-square foot facility. The new section will be designed to optimize Michigan’s weight training and conditioning for the football program. Construction on the facility is expected to be completed sometime in the winter of 2018 and will provide 56 construction jobs during the duration of the renovation project.
The bets news of all for Michigan students and Ann arbor residents is the project will be funded by the Athletic Department funds, which are plentiful within the program. Michigan routinely brings in one of the top athletic revenues in the country. Having a fat new apparel deal with Nike comes in handy. So will the $6 million payday from playing Florida in Arlington, Texas to begin the 2017 season.
According to a released statement from Michigan’s athletics department, architectural firms of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates in association with HNTB will design the project.
Make room for one more Football Bowl Subdivision program. The Liberty Flames are moving up from the FCS to the FBS, and they will not need a conference to join as they do so.
Liberty announced the NCAA approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. A waiver request was submitted to the NCAA in January. Liberty will now begin a two-year reclassification transition and will be a full FBS program starting in the 2019 season, at which time they will be considered eligible for a postseason bowl berth if they meet the minimum number of wins. They will also be required to host five FBS opponents, which should not be too difficult to accomplish.
“This is a very exciting day for Liberty Athletics and our football program,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw (who was previously at Baylor as the scandal during the recent scandal news was breaking). “We are grateful for President Falwell’s vision and leadership in spearheading Liberty’s move to FBS football. We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory of success and meeting the level of competition in FBS.”
As far as programs making the move up to the FBS are concerned, Liberty appears to be in a better position than many that have made the move in recent years with a strong alumni base to support the program. It also brings Turner Gill back to the FBS. Gill last coached in the FBS as the head coach at Kansas in 2010 and 2011 after a successful four-year run with Buffalo prior to that, where he was MAC coach of the year in 2007. He has been the head coach of the Flames since 2012, leading the program to three consecutive Big South championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Future conference options figure to be Conference USA or the Sun Belt Conference, unless the program can convince the American Athletic Conference to give them a hard look in the next few years. Not having a conference home will not be easy, as UMass, Idaho and New Mexico State will demonstrate, but Liberty is hopeful the alumni support for the program will carry it for the long haul in a similar way BYU has experienced with its following. Liberty does have a loyal foundation to fall back on, which should help make this transition a little bit smoother than other programs have seen, but the Flames will still go through plenty of growing pains along the way as well.
As for the 2017 season, Liberty will open the season on the road against Baylor.