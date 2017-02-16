Alabama staffer reportedly leaving for on-field role at Ole Miss

Alabama has reportedly added a pair of assistant coaches thus far today, but the Crimson Tide is seemingly set to lose another of its football staffers.
FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman is reporting that Freddie Roach is expected to be hired by SEC West rival Ole Miss as defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Roach has served as the Tide’s director of player development for the past two years.
Roach would replace Tray Scott, who left last week for the same job with Kirby Smart at Georgia.
SOURCE: #OleMiss is expected to hire #Alabama Dir. of Player Development Freddie Roach as new DL coach.. He’s turned other P5 jobs before.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 16, 2017
Just yesterday, it was reported that Justin Dickens is leaving his job as Nick Saban‘s director of football operations.
Oddly enough, the man who Dickens replaced as director of football ops, Joe Pannunzio, is reportedly headed back to Tuscaloosa as tight ends and special teams coach. Late last night, a report surfaced that Saban was also set to hire longtime NFL assistant Brian Daboll as his new offensive coordinator.