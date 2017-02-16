Blake Barnett seems to think Nick Saban ruined his reputation

With quarterback Blake Barnett looking to rebound after seeing his short career at Alabama not pan out the way it was initially expected, Barnett had a chance to reflect on his time at Alabama with the media as he opens spring with Arizona State.
“Things ended up the way they did,” said Barnett, who has been granted an exemption to be able to play for the Sun Devils this upcoming season. “To be honest, I’m not quite sure why. But I’m here now.”
Let’s cut straight to the chase. It’s because Jalen Hurts stepped in and dazzled when given an opportunity to lead Alabama’s offense. As Alabama was rolling their way to an undefeated regular season, SEC championship and third straight berth in the College Football Playoff, some took to arguing Hurts was worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration if Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (the eventual Heisman Trophy winner) dropped off down the stretch (which he did).
The story will go that Barnett did not play well in Alabama’s 2016 season opener against USC. Barnett completed five of six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, but Jalen Hurts took the game by storm with four total touchdowns. Criticisms of Barnett appearing to be nervous in AT&T Stadium ran wild, and Nick Saban did nothing to quiet that idea down. In fact, he may have poured the proverbial gasoline on the fire for talk about Barnett being nervous. Saban commented on the possible nervousness during his brief halftime interview during the game and later addressed the importance of “not quitting” following the announcement Barnett was transferring in late September. Barnett was not oblivious to the comments coming from Saban.
“A lot of backlash that I received from [the USC game] was that I came out nervous,” Barnett said, according to ESPN.com. “I think you could ask just about every teammate and they’d agree that I wasn’t. But a certain coach went out to the media and said that I was and so I got that negative reputation from it.”
We get it. Top players want to have a shot at playing a key role, and sometimes that means players not getting the time they believe they have earned can lead to some sour situations. Did Barnett quit on Alabama, or is he fair to evaluate all of his options to find the best possible fit for him that may lead to a better opportunity?
One of the items on the agenda for the Michigan Board of Regents meeting on Thursday was voting on proposed renovations to Michigan’s Bennie Oosterbaan Field House. The $21 million project received approval from the regents, as expected.
The project will build a 32,000 square-foot performance center inside the existing 78,000-square foot facility. The new section will be designed to optimize Michigan’s weight training and conditioning for the football program. Construction on the facility is expected to be completed sometime in the winter of 2018 and will provide 56 construction jobs during the duration of the renovation project.
The bets news of all for Michigan students and Ann arbor residents is the project will be funded by the Athletic Department funds, which are plentiful within the program. Michigan routinely brings in one of the top athletic revenues in the country. Having a fat new apparel deal with Nike comes in handy. So will the $6 million payday from playing Florida in Arlington, Texas to begin the 2017 season.
According to a released statement from Michigan’s athletics department, architectural firms of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates in association with HNTB will design the project.
Make room for one more Football Bowl Subdivision program. The Liberty Flames are moving up from the FCS to the FBS, and they will not need a conference to join as they do so.
Liberty announced the NCAA approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. A waiver request was submitted to the NCAA in January. Liberty will now begin a two-year reclassification transition and will be a full FBS program starting in the 2019 season, at which time they will be considered eligible for a postseason bowl berth if they meet the minimum number of wins. They will also be required to host five FBS opponents, which should not be too difficult to accomplish.
“This is a very exciting day for Liberty Athletics and our football program,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw (who was previously at Baylor as the scandal during the recent scandal news was breaking). “We are grateful for President Falwell’s vision and leadership in spearheading Liberty’s move to FBS football. We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory of success and meeting the level of competition in FBS.”
As far as programs making the move up to the FBS are concerned, Liberty appears to be in a better position than many that have made the move in recent years with a strong alumni base to support the program. It also brings Turner Gill back to the FBS. Gill last coached in the FBS as the head coach at Kansas in 2010 and 2011 after a successful four-year run with Buffalo prior to that, where he was MAC coach of the year in 2007. He has been the head coach of the Flames since 2012, leading the program to three consecutive Big South championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Future conference options figure to be Conference USA or the Sun Belt Conference, unless the program can convince the American Athletic Conference to give them a hard look in the next few years. Not having a conference home will not be easy, as UMass, Idaho and New Mexico State will demonstrate, but Liberty is hopeful the alumni support for the program will carry it for the long haul in a similar way BYU has experienced with its following. Liberty does have a loyal foundation to fall back on, which should help make this transition a little bit smoother than other programs have seen, but the Flames will still go through plenty of growing pains along the way as well.
As for the 2017 season, Liberty will open the season on the road against Baylor.
Lost midst the ongoing sexual assault scandal is that, yes, there will still be football played in Waco this year, and the football program’s new head coach has fully finalized his initial Bears coaching staff.
Baylor confirmed Thursday that, as had previously been reported, Glenn Thomas has been hired as Matt Rhule‘s quarterbacks coach. Thomas had spent the past two seasons as an assistant under Rhule at Temple, the first as quarterbacks coach and the second as coordinator.
That hiring completes the first-year coach’s nine-man on-field staff, a little over two months after he was first hired. Additionally, BU announced the specific titles for all nine assistants Rhule has brought in.
Phil Snow – Defensive Coordinator
Matt Lubick – Co-Offensive Coordinator (Wide Receivers)
Jeff Nixon – Co-Offensive Coordinator (Running Backs)
Francis Brown – Assistant Head Coach (Defensive Backs)
George DeLeone – Assistant Coach (Offensive Line)
Joey McGuire – Assistant Coach (Tight Ends)
Elijah Robinson – Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)
Mike Siravo – Assistant Coach (Linebackers/Recruiting Coordinator)
Glenn Thomas – Assistant Coach (Quarterbacks)
“I am excited to get our coaches in place and begin building for the 2017 season,” Rhule said in a statement. “This staff is full of experienced, talented coaches who will develop our young men to be the best that they can be in the classroom, on the football field and in the community.”
The school’s release makes sure to note that Rhule’s first staff has a combined 33 years of coaching experience in the state of Texas. The vast majority of that experience comes from the high school level, a toehold with which Rhule, who has no ties to the state, could certainly use some help.
One things for certain: David Shaw‘s latest coaching addition won’t be lacking in Pac-12 experience.
Stanford announced Thursday that Ron Gould has been hired as the Cardinal’s running backs coach. Gould will replace Lance Taylor, who left last week to take the job as wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
“Ron is a great teacher. He brings an impressive resume of working with and developing some outstanding players,” the head coach said in a statement. “As important to me, he is a great mentor and determined to push young men to achievements in life beyond football.”
Gould had spent the past four seasons as the head football coach at UC Davis. Prior to that, he served for 16 years on various coaching staffs at Cal.
From 1997-2007, he was the running backs coach for the Golden Bears before adding the title of associate head coach in 2008. In 2011 through 2012, he added running game coordinator duties to his list of responsibilities.
“I want to thank head coach David Shaw for giving me an opportunity to be part of such an extraordinary program,” Gould said. “I am honored that they chose me to join the Stanford football family and that they believe in my ability to add value to an already successful program. I have always had a ton of respect for Coach Shaw both as a person and a coach, and look forward to growing under his tutelage.
“Stanford is one of the preeminent universities in the world, and Stanford football is a model program for everything I believe in. It is a program that consistently wins championships, always operates with integrity, and supports world-class academics, while at the same time developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”