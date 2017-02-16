Former longtime Cal assistant joins David Shaw at Stanford

One things for certain: David Shaw‘s latest coaching addition won’t be lacking in Pac-12 experience.
Stanford announced Thursday that Ron Gould has been hired as the Cardinal’s running backs coach. Gould will replace Lance Taylor, who left last week to take the job as wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
“Ron is a great teacher. He brings an impressive resume of working with and developing some outstanding players,” the head coach said in a statement. “As important to me, he is a great mentor and determined to push young men to achievements in life beyond football.”
Gould had spent the past four seasons as the head football coach at UC Davis. Prior to that, he served for 16 years on various coaching staffs at Cal.
From 1997-2007, he was the running backs coach for the Golden Bears before adding the title of associate head coach in 2008. In 2011 through 2012, he added running game coordinator duties to his list of responsibilities.
“I want to thank head coach David Shaw for giving me an opportunity to be part of such an extraordinary program,” Gould said. “I am honored that they chose me to join the Stanford football family and that they believe in my ability to add value to an already successful program. I have always had a ton of respect for Coach Shaw both as a person and a coach, and look forward to growing under his tutelage.
“Stanford is one of the preeminent universities in the world, and Stanford football is a model program for everything I believe in. It is a program that consistently wins championships, always operates with integrity, and supports world-class academics, while at the same time developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”
Add an ACC football program as a potential landing spot for a former SEC running back.
Citing three separate sources, Scout.com is reporting that Jalen Hurd will visit the Louisville campus this weekend. That website added “that Hurd has expressed an interest in playing tight end at the school he picks.”
It’s previously been reported that the 6-4, 240-pound Hurd has already paid a visit to Ohio State. A pair of Pac-12 schools, Cal and Oregon, are also reportedly interested in the player.
According to the same Scout story, Hurd will not be leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer, meaning he would have to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use in 2018.
In late October, Hurd stunned most observers when he decided to transfer from the Volunteers in the midst of the 2016 regular season. Hurd’s mother indicated in a Facebook post at the time that she didn’t necessarily agree with her son’s decision, while his father fought back against speculation that the running back’s decision was triggered by a benching.
When Hurd left Rocky Top, he was leading the Vols in rushing with 451 yards. At the time of his departure, Hurd was also 445 yards away from breaking Travis Henry‘s school record for career rushing yards. Instead, his 2,634 yards leaves him in sixth place all-time.
Hurd was a four-star member of UT’s 2014 recruiting class who held an offer from, among others, OSU before signing with the Vols. He’s yet to use his redshirt season.
Alabama has reportedly added a pair of assistant coaches thus far today, but the Crimson Tide is seemingly set to lose another of its football staffers.
FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman is reporting that Freddie Roach is expected to be hired by SEC West rival Ole Miss as defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Roach has served as the Tide’s director of player development for the past two years.
Roach would replace Tray Scott, who left last week for the same job with Kirby Smart at Georgia.
Just yesterday, it was reported that Justin Dickens is leaving his job as Nick Saban‘s director of football operations.
Oddly enough, the man who Dickens replaced as director of football ops, Joe Pannunzio, is reportedly headed back to Tuscaloosa as tight ends and special teams coach. Late last night, a report surfaced that Saban was also set to hire longtime NFL assistant Brian Daboll as his new offensive coordinator.
In his first season at South Florida, Charlie Strong will indeed have a very experienced presence patrolling his Bulls backfield.
USF officials confirmed Wednesday that Darius Tice has been granted a medical hardship waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play again in 2017. This will be the running back’s final season of eligibility.
Tice sustained what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 4 loss to Florida State. Because he didn’t play in more than 30 percent of USF’s games — the NCAA rounds up in such instances — and none of those games came in the second half of the season, the decision to grant the request for a waiver was not much of surprise.
The past four seasons, Tice has run for 874 yards and five touchdowns on 193 carries. His best year came in 2015 when he was third on the team with 460 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also caught 16 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.
The return of Tice is particularly good news as USF’s leading rusher the past three seasons, Marlon Mack, opted to give up his final season of eligibility for early entry into the 2017 NFL draft.
A burgeoning scandal in East Lansing is showing no signs of slowing down let alone going away anytime soon.
The Ingham County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s office has received a request from the Michigan State University Police Department for arrest warrants in connection to an alleged on-campus sexual assault. The university last week announced that three MSU football players had been suspended after allegations of sexual assault were made against them last month.
The names of the football players allegedly involved have yet to be released.
As of now, the prosecutor’s office has yet to grant the MSUPD’s request. According to a press release, the office “will review all of the available evidence and information and make a review decision in the short-term future.” It’s expected that more evidence will be submitted by the police department later today.
In addition to the three players, who have also been evicted from their student housing, an MSU football staffer was also suspended. That staffer was subsequently identified as Curtis Blackwell.
In addition to the police probe, the university has also launched its own Title IX investigation.