Former longtime Cal assistant joins David Shaw at Stanford

One things for certain: David Shaw‘s latest coaching addition won’t be lacking in Pac-12 experience.

Stanford announced Thursday that Ron Gould has been hired as the Cardinal’s running backs coach. Gould will replace Lance Taylor, who left last week to take the job as wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

“Ron is a great teacher. He brings an impressive resume of working with and developing some outstanding players,” the head coach said in a statement. “As important to me, he is a great mentor and determined to push young men to achievements in life beyond football.”

Gould had spent the past four seasons as the head football coach at UC Davis. Prior to that, he served for 16 years on various coaching staffs at Cal.

From 1997-2007, he was the running backs coach for the Golden Bears before adding the title of associate head coach in 2008. In 2011 through 2012, he added running game coordinator duties to his list of responsibilities.

“I want to thank head coach David Shaw for giving me an opportunity to be part of such an extraordinary program,” Gould said. “I am honored that they chose me to join the Stanford football family and that they believe in my ability to add value to an already successful program. I have always had a ton of respect for Coach Shaw both as a person and a coach, and look forward to growing under his tutelage.

“Stanford is one of the preeminent universities in the world, and Stanford football is a model program for everything I believe in. It is a program that consistently wins championships, always operates with integrity, and supports world-class academics, while at the same time developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”