TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: Running back Darius Tice #13 of the South Florida Bulls races to the end zone for the team's first touchdown beating defensive back Troy Jeter #6 of the Towson Tigers during their game at Raymond James Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)
Medical waiver gives RB Darius Tice another year at USF

By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 11:44 AM EST

In his first season at South Florida, Charlie Strong will indeed have a very experienced presence patrolling his Bulls backfield.

USF officials confirmed Wednesday that Darius Tice has been granted a medical hardship waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play again in 2017.  This will be the running back’s final season of eligibility.

Tice sustained what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 4 loss to Florida State.  Because he didn’t play in more than 30 percent of USF’s games — the NCAA rounds up in such instances — and none of those games came in the second half of the season, the decision to grant the request for a waiver was not much of  surprise.

The past four seasons, Tice has run for 874 yards and five touchdowns on 193 carries.  His best year came in 2015 when he was third on the team with 460 yards and four touchdowns.  He’s also caught 16 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The return of Tice is particularly good news as USF’s leading rusher the past three seasons, Marlon Mack, opted to give up his final season of eligibility for early entry into the 2017 NFL draft.

Alabama staffer reportedly leaving for on-field role at Ole Miss

OXFORD, MS - SEPTEMBER 17: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by John Youngblood #38 and Zedrick Woods #36 of the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Alabama has reportedly added a pair of assistant coaches thus far today, but the Crimson Tide is seemingly set to lose another of its football staffers.

FOXSports.com‘s Bruce Feldman is reporting that Freddie Roach is expected to be hired by SEC West rival Ole Miss as defensive line coach.  The past two seasons, Roach has served as the Tide’s director of player development for the past two years.

Roach would replace Tray Scott, who left last week for the same job with Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Just yesterday, it was reported that Justin Dickens is leaving his job as Nick Saban‘s director of football operations.

Oddly enough, the man who Dickens replaced as director of football ops, Joe Pannunzio, is reportedly headed back to Tuscaloosa as tight ends and special teams coach. Late last night, a report surfaced that Saban was also set to hire longtime NFL assistant Brian Daboll as his new offensive coordinator.

Arrest warrants sought in Mich. St. sexual assault investigation

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: A wide view from above during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on November 12, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Knights 49-0. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 10:04 AM EST

A burgeoning scandal in East Lansing is showing no signs of slowing down let alone going away anytime soon.

The Ingham County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s office has received a request from the Michigan State University Police Department for arrest warrants in connection to an alleged on-campus sexual assault.  The university last week announced that three MSU football players had been suspended after allegations of sexual assault were made against them last month.

The names of the football players allegedly involved have yet to be released.

As of now, the prosecutor’s office has yet to grant the MSUPD’s request.  According to a press release, the office “will review all of the available evidence and information and make a review decision in the short-term future.” It’s expected that more evidence will be submitted by the police department later today.

In addition to the three players, who have also been evicted from their student housing, an MSU football staffer was also suspended.  That staffer was subsequently identified as Curtis Blackwell.

In addition to the police probe, the university has also launched its own Title IX investigation.

Red Sox, Yankees vying to host future Army-Navy game

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 10: Cadets celebrate after the Army Black Knights defeated the Navy Midshipmen 21-17 at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

One of the greatest rivalries in college football may in the future be coming to a couple of the most iconic stadiums… in baseball.

The Boston Globe is reporting that Fenway Sports Management, the group that runs Fenway Park, has submitted a formal bid to host the 2018 Army-Navy game. That game would be the 119th in a rivalry that was first played way back in 1890.

Additionally, the Baltimore Sun reports that Boston’s American League East rival, the New York Yankees, has submitted a formal bid for Yankee Stadium to be a venue as well. Neither New Yankee Stadium nor Fenway have served as the site for the game; Old Yankee Stadium was, though, the host for two of the games (1930, 1931).

The Sun goes on to write that “[t]he New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority has submitted a bid to host the game at The Meadowlands, while Baltimore (Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium), Foxborough (New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium) and the District of Columbia (Washington Redskins) are also in the mix.” No specific years for any of those bids were detailed.

Last year’s matchup was played in Baltimore and saw Army snap its 14-game losing streak in the series. The vast majority of the games, 86 to be specific, have been played in Philadelphia. The next edition of the rivalry will once again take place at Lincoln Field in Philly.

Boston would become the 11th different city to play host to the game if the bid is a winning one, joining Philly, New York City (11), Baltimore (6), East Rutherford (4), West Point (3), Annapolis (3), Princeton (1), Chicago (1), Pasadena (1) and Landover (1).

Massachusetts, meanwhile, would join Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois and California as states that have played host.

The home of the Boston Red Sox has become a destination of sorts for Northeast football. Last month it was announced that the 2017 UConn-Boston college game will be moved to the old ballpark. That will serve as one three college football games played at Fenway the upcoming season, the other two being UMass-Maine and Brown-Dartmouth.

Notre Dame played “host” to Boston College in 2015 at Fenway as part of their Shamrock Series.

Report: Brian Daboll expected to be next up as Alabama’s OC

FOXBOROUGH, MA - 2005: Brian Daboll of the New England Patriots poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 16, 2017, 8:31 AM EST

It appears Nick Saban has his main offensive man.  Again.

A tweet from Aaron Suttles of TuscaloosaNews.com indicates that Brian Daboll will be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator.  Daboll interviewed for the job earlier this week.

The 41-year-old Daboll has spent the past three seasons as the tight ends coach for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. He’s in the midst of his second stint with the NFL club.  In 1998 and 1999, Daboll was a graduate assistant for Saban, a former Belichick lieutenant, at Michigan State.

That was Daboll’s last job at the collegiate level as he’s spent each of the past 17 seasons in the NFL. Four of those years — Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Daboll was the offensive coordinator on those NFL staffs.

Daboll would replace Steve Sarkisian, who left earlier this month to take the same job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.  Sarkisian had replaced Lane Kiffin after he left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic.