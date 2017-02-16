Report: Brian Daboll expected to be next up as Alabama’s OC

It appears Nick Saban has his main offensive man. Again.
A tweet from Aaron Suttles of TideInsider.com indicates that Brian Daboll will be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator. Daboll interviewed for the job earlier this week.
The 41-year-old Daboll has spent the past three seasons as the tight ends coach for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. He’s in the midst of his second stint with the NFL club. In 1998 and 1999, Daboll was a graduate assistant for Saban, a former Belichick lieutenant, at Michigan State.
That was Daboll’s last job at the collegiate level as he’s spent each of the past 17 seasons in the NFL. Four of those years — Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Daboll was the offensive coordinator on those NFL staffs.
Daboll would replace Steve Sarkisian, who left earlier this month to take the same job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Sarkisian had replaced Lane Kiffin after he left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic.
The significant reshaping and retooling and rebuilding of Todd Graham‘s coaching staff this offseason has seemingly come to an end.
Arizona State confirmed Wednesday in a release the additions of line coaches Rob Sale and Michael Slater. The former will take care of the offensive side of the ball, the latter the defensive side.
Sale will also carry the title of running-game coordinator for the Sun Devils.
“I’m very proud of the coaching staff that we have assembled at ASU,” said Graham. “It speaks volumes about ASU on how we are perceived nationally by other programs in being able to attract top-flight coaching talent.”
Sale was the line coach at Georgia in 2015 before moving on to Louisiana-Monroe for the 2016 season. From 2007-11, he was a football staffer for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Slater had been the line coach at Kansas (2016) and Rice (2012-15) the past five seasons.
In addition to the two hirings, ASU also announced that Rob Likens has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator. Likens also came from Kansas this offseason and was named as ASU’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator in late December. He’ll continue in those original roles in addition to his promotion.
Graham will head into spring practice, which kicks off in just over two weeks, with five new members on his nine-man on-field coaching staff.
A month or so before the start of his first spring practice in the Queen City, Luke Fickell has put the finishing touches on his first coaching staff at Cincinnati.
Willie Martinez has been added as the Bearcats’ cornerbacks coach, the school announced, filling the final spot on Fickell’s nine-man on-field coaching group. Martinez had spent the past four seasons as the defensive backs coach at Tennessee, although the Vols opted to go in another direction last month.
“I’m very excited to bring Willie and his family to Cincinnati,” Fickell said. “I promised our team we would put together an outstanding staff to lead them and we have done that. Early in this journey, we talked to our players about taking a leap of faith and that is true of our coaching staff as well. You can go up and down the list of our coaches and you see great teachers, great motivators and great men.
“Our next step is to get spring football started and make an impact while continuing to lead our student-athletes to success.”
Counting his time in Knoxville, Martinez spent 14 of the past 16 seasons in the SEC. Nine of those came at Georgia (2001-09), including a five-year tour as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.
After two years at Oklahoma, Martinez was at Auburn for the 2012 season.
Slowly but surely, Lovie Smith is turning Champaign into Tampa Bay North.
Illinois announced Wednesday that Donnie Abraham has been hired by Smith as the Fighting Illini’s safeties coach. Abraham will take the spot vacated by Tim McGarigle, who left earlier this month for a job with the Green Bay Packers.
This will mark Abraham’s first job at the collegiate level as he has spent the vast majority of first dozen or so years of his coaching career at the high school level. He also coached defensive backs for an Arena League team for two seasons.
Abraham was a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Smith was a defensive assistant for the NFL organization. One of Henderson’s Tampa teammates was Hardy Nickerson, who now serves as the Illini’s defensive coordinator.
“I’m very pleased to have Donnie Abraham join our coaching staff,” Smith said in a statement. “Donnie was a great player during his long NFL career, and has gained some terrific experience coaching high school football in the Tampa area and at IMG. His background with our staff here at Illinois will be extremely helpful as we continue to implement our defensive philosophies.
“Donnie is an excellent communicator and will help in our recruiting efforts in the state of Florida and other places he has connections. I’m very pleased to be able to bring someone of his caliber to our staff.”
Abraham had spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at high school powerhouse IMG Academy.
Add one more vacancy within the football department at Alabama that is in need of being filled. Alabama Director of Football Operations Justin Dickens is reportedly leaving the program, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.
Where Dickens is heading next is unknown and unreported. Alabama has not officially made any statement regarding the status of Dickens, although it is worth noting his profile page on Alabama’s football website has been removed.
Alabama hired Dickens to serve as the program’s director of football operations in 2015 after he had spent one year at Michigan in the same role. Dickens also spent three years in the Michigan program working with the football program’s public relations and media relations efforts. Interestingly enough, Dickens replaced Joe Pannunzio, who left to take on the role of director of personnel operations with the Philadelphia Eagles for former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly. Pannunzio, according to Gridiron Now, has interviewed to join the Alabama coaching staff as a tight ends coach or special teams coordinator.
Needless to say, Alabama’s coaching staff in 2017 is going to have a new look under Nick Saban with Lane Kiffin (FAU), Steve Sarkisian (Atlanta Falcons), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Billy Napier (Arizona State), and graduate assistant Doug Belk (West Virginia) all on the move this offseason. Now Alabama needs a new director of football operations as well.