Report: Brian Daboll expected to be next up as Alabama’s OC

The significant reshaping and retooling and rebuilding of Todd Graham‘s coaching staff this offseason has seemingly come to an end.

Arizona State confirmed Wednesday in a release the additions of line coaches Rob Sale and Michael Slater. The former will take care of the offensive side of the ball, the latter the defensive side.

Sale will also carry the title of running-game coordinator for the Sun Devils.

“I’m very proud of the coaching staff that we have assembled at ASU,” said Graham. “It speaks volumes about ASU on how we are perceived nationally by other programs in being able to attract top-flight coaching talent.”

Sale was the line coach at Georgia in 2015 before moving on to Louisiana-Monroe for the 2016 season. From 2007-11, he was a football staffer for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Slater had been the line coach at Kansas (2016) and Rice (2012-15) the past five seasons.

In addition to the two hirings, ASU also announced that Rob Likens has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator. Likens also came from Kansas this offseason and was named as ASU’s wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator in late December. He’ll continue in those original roles in addition to his promotion.

Graham will head into spring practice, which kicks off in just over two weeks, with five new members on his nine-man on-field coaching staff.