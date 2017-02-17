Atlanta Falcons hire Alabama football staffer-turned-FAU assistant coach Charlie Weis Jr.

Lane Kiffin had plucked a member of Alabama’s football support staff to be a part of his first coaching staff at Florida Atlantic. Now, the plucker has become the pluckee.

Dan Quinn finalized his Atlanta Falcons coaching staff Friday, with the NFL organization announcing that Charlie Weis Jr. has been hired as an offensive assistant. Weis Jr., the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, was hired by ‘Bama in 2015 and spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide.

Weis will be reunited with Steve Sarkisian, who left the Tide earlier this month for the offensive coordinator job in Atlanta. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise as Weis had previously left Tuscaloosa to take a job on the coaching staff of the man Sarkisian replaced as UA’s coordinator.

Weis is at least the third member of Nick Saban‘s football support staff to leave this offseason.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Justin Dickens is leaving his job as Saban‘s director of football operations. Thursday night, Ole Miss confirmed that the Tide’s director of player development, Freddie Roach, has been hired as defensive line coach.