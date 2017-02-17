Charlie Strong completes first USF coaching staff

Just a little over two months after taking over at South Florida, Charlie Strong has put the finishing touches on the coaching staff that will help him through his first season at the AAC football program.
USF confirmed Thursday that Strong has filled his last two openings with the hirings of Damon Cogdell and Sean Cronin. The former will be responsible for defensive ends, the latter defensive tackles.
Cronin was a graduate assistant from 2006-08 at Florida, where Strong was the Gators’ defensive coordinator. His first full-time job at the FBS level was at Temple as defensive line coach from 2011-12. From 2013-16, he coached ends at Marshall.
“Sean has been winner everywhere he’s been,” Strong said in a statement. “He has been a part of four national championship winning teams and several other high achieving teams over the course of his career. I look forward to working with Sean again and think he will be an excellent mentor and coach four our players.”
After spending 2014-15 as defensive line coach at West Virginia, Cogdell was an assistant coach at a South Florida high school in 2016. Cogdell was the defensive coordinator at Miramar High School from 2002-07, adding the title of head coach from 2008-13.
The WVU job has been his only one at the FBS level.
“We are excited to welcome Damon to our USF staff,” the coach said. “He has a long history of coaching success in the state of Florida and has produced some of the best high school defenses in the state. He is a former collegiate linebacker and coach with strong ties in the state and experience developing and mentoring student-athletes.”
With Jim Harbaugh involved, there’s nary a dull moment in the wild world of college football.
The Michigan head coach raised some eyebrows earlier this month when he added Michael Johnson Sr. to his football staff. Why? Johnson Sr.’s son is Michael Johnson Jr., the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019.
There’s nothing illegal about that at the moment — proposed legislation could prevent such hirings in the future — which brings us to Paul Finebaum, a notorious Harbaugh antagonist. On Wednesday’s “Outside the Lines” program, ESPN resident collegiate rabble-rouser left no question as to where his beliefs lie when it comes to Harbaugh and this particular subject.
From mlive.com‘s transcript of the show:
He’s an evil genius. I think he’s one of the smartest people I’ve run into in a long time. Most of what he’s done is just that: Genius … but this is wrong. It may not be illegal by NCAA standards and bylaws as of this moment, but to me, it’s cheating. It’s blatantly disregarding the spirit of the NCAA rule. We all know why he’s doing it. This is the same person who, last year, accused Nick Saban of cheating and Hugh Freeze of cheating.
“I know he won’t be penalized for it, but he’s cheating. Why don’t we just face up to it? There’s no other reason why he would hire this man. It’s been done in the past. But it’s still wrong. I don’t know why the media celebrates Jim Harbaugh and doing things that are, in my mind, unethical.
Of course, Harbaugh, albeit a day later, couldn’t sit idly by without firing a shot across the television personality’s bow.
“Pete Finebaum.” “#AlternativeFacts.” Classic.
Your serve, Pete.
Ole Miss has officially raided the football staff of an SEC West rival.
Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, the Rebels confirmed in a press release a short time ago that Freddie Roach has been hired to as Hugh Freeze’s defensive line coach. Roach replaces Tray Scott, who left last week for the same job with Kirby Smart at Georgia.
The past two seasons, Roach has served as the Tide’s director of player development for the past two years.
“Freddie brings instant credibility to our defensive line room,” a statement from the head coach began. “His coaching skills and passion for the game make him a great fit for our staff. As a highly successful player and coach, Freddie has been a part of championship programs, and we look forward to having his experience on our team.”
Roach’s last on-field job was at South Alabama from 2013-14, where he served as defensive ends and outside linebackers coach. That was his first full-time job at the FBS level.
The Alabama native played his college football for the Crimson Tide and got his coaching career started at his alma mater as assistant strength & conditioning coach (2008-10).
With quarterback Blake Barnett looking to rebound after seeing his short career at Alabama not pan out the way it was initially expected, Barnett had a chance to reflect on his time at Alabama with the media as he opens spring with Arizona State.
“Things ended up the way they did,” said Barnett, who has been granted an exemption to be able to play for the Sun Devils this upcoming season. “To be honest, I’m not quite sure why. But I’m here now.”
Let’s cut straight to the chase. It’s because Jalen Hurts stepped in and dazzled when given an opportunity to lead Alabama’s offense. As Alabama was rolling their way to an undefeated regular season, SEC championship and third straight berth in the College Football Playoff, some took to arguing Hurts was worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration if Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (the eventual Heisman Trophy winner) dropped off down the stretch (which he did).
The story will go that Barnett did not play well in Alabama’s 2016 season opener against USC. Barnett completed five of six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, but Jalen Hurts took the game by storm with four total touchdowns. Criticisms of Barnett appearing to be nervous in AT&T Stadium ran wild, and Nick Saban did nothing to quiet that idea down. In fact, he may have poured the proverbial gasoline on the fire for talk about Barnett being nervous. Saban commented on the possible nervousness during his brief halftime interview during the game and later addressed the importance of “not quitting” following the announcement Barnett was transferring in late September. Barnett was not oblivious to the comments coming from Saban.
“A lot of backlash that I received from [the USC game] was that I came out nervous,” Barnett said, according to ESPN.com. “I think you could ask just about every teammate and they’d agree that I wasn’t. But a certain coach went out to the media and said that I was and so I got that negative reputation from it.”
We get it. Top players want to have a shot at playing a key role, and sometimes that means players not getting the time they believe they have earned can lead to some sour situations. Did Barnett quit on Alabama, or is he fair to evaluate all of his options to find the best possible fit for him that may lead to a better opportunity?
One of the items on the agenda for the Michigan Board of Regents meeting on Thursday was voting on proposed renovations to Michigan’s Bennie Oosterbaan Field House. The $21 million project received approval from the regents, as expected.
The project will build a 32,000 square-foot performance center inside the existing 78,000-square foot facility. The new section will be designed to optimize Michigan’s weight training and conditioning for the football program. Construction on the facility is expected to be completed sometime in the winter of 2018 and will provide 56 construction jobs during the duration of the renovation project.
The bets news of all for Michigan students and Ann arbor residents is the project will be funded by the Athletic Department funds, which are plentiful within the program. Michigan routinely brings in one of the top athletic revenues in the country. Having a fat new apparel deal with Nike comes in handy. So will the $6 million payday from playing Florida in Arlington, Texas to begin the 2017 season.
According to a released statement from Michigan’s athletics department, architectural firms of Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates in association with HNTB will design the project.