Clemson losing DT Scott Pagano as a grad transfer

One of the stalwarts of Clemson’s defensive line in the Tigers’ run to the national championship has apparently decided to finish his career outside of Death Valley.

Both 247Sports.com and TigerNet.com are reporting that Scott Pagano intends to transfer from Dabo Swinney‘s football program. According to the latter site, the defensive tackle has already asked for a release from his Clemson scholarship.

The development comes less than a day after Pagano met with Swinney Thursday afternoon to discuss his future with the team.

The lineman graduated from Clemson this past December with a degree in sociology. As such, Pagano will be eligible to play for another FBS team immediately in 2017. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Pagano started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016. And then there’s the lineman’s strength, literally, courtesy of 247Sports.com: “Pagano (6-4, 295) bench presses 470 pounds and reps 225 pounds 38 times.”