CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 01: Scott Pagano #56 of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Dabo Swinney confirms Scott Pagano will transfer, ‘probably to the West Coast’

1 Comment
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 2:48 PM EST

If you’re a college football program on Pacific Standard Time, a very sizable talent could be yours.

Earlier today, reports surfaced that Scott Pagano had requested a release from his Clemson scholarship and intends to transfer from the Tigers.  Not long after, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that the defensive tackle has indeed decided to leave as a graduate transfer and play his final season of collegiate eligibility elsewhere.

Below is Swinney’s statement, in its entirety:

I met with Scott Pagano yesterday. We had a good talk and he told me about his intentions to be a graduate transfer for his final year of eligibility. I told him to think about it overnight.

“We all wanted him to stay, but he said he had accomplished everything he wanted to do at Clemson. He came here to graduate and win a national championship and he achieved both within the last two months.

“He indicated to me that he wants to start his graduate degree and play his final year of college football, probably on the West Coast (Pagano is from Hawaii).

“I wish him nothing but the best. Scott Pagano has been a fully committed person to the program. He has always been committed to do the best he could in everything. We will miss him and he will always be one of my players and will be a part of our Clemson family.

Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. Pagano received offers from, among myriad others, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State.

Pagano started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.

Reports: Clint Trickett joining Lane Kiffin’s staff at FAU, not Nick Saban’s at Alabama

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 20: Clint Trickett #9 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drops back to pass in the first half during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners on September 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerFeb 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EST

The past two months have seen some interesting moments emerge in the Lane Kiffin-Nick Saban relationship and it appears it’s time to add another chapter to the book thanks to a last name known to many in the college football community.

As first reported by CoachingSearch.com, former Florida State/West Virginia signal-caller (and recent East Mississippi CC quarterbacks coach) Clint Trickett is not headed to Alabama as a graduate assistant. While a GA backing out of a job isn’t all that notable, the fact that Trickett will instead head to Boca Raton to become Kiffin’s new tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic does raise a few eyebrows given who is poaching from who in this case.

Trickett is considered to be a rising star in the coaching ranks despite his relative inexperience so shortly removed from his playing days. That is in part thanks to the fact that his father, Rick Trickett, is a well respected coach for Florida State and because the young quarterbacks coach did impressive work at the junior college level in his short stint at EMCC the past two years.

We’re sure Saban can find a replacement for Trickett fairly quickly but we can’t help but note how interesting it is that the Crimson Tide latest coaching defection comes at the hands of the team’s former offensive coordinator poaching somebody to join his staff with the Owls. Saban typically gets the last laugh in every matter but something says this move will bring a smile to Kiffin’s face first.

Vandy the new home for transferring Michigan longsnapper

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Ryan Glasgow #96 and Scott Sypniewski #31 of the Michigan Wolverines leave the field after a 41-8 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 3:59 PM EST

Yeah, it’s a long-snapper, but it’s not a punter, right?  And it’s the offseason, so there’s that too.

Regardless, Scott Sypniewski (pictured, No. 31) announced in late December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan.  A month and a half later, the long-snapper took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer to Vanderbilt.

Sypniewski will be coming to the Commodores as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of college football.

From 2014-16, Sypniewski played in 36 games for the Wolverines. He was the team’s primary long-snapper each of the past two seasons.

More than likely, Sypniewski will be best known as the triggerman for one of the most bizarre endings in college football history.

Louisiana high school coach who banned ‘unethical’ Alabama coaches is fired

Nick Saban Thumb
Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 1:39 PM EST

David Feaster, the Louisiana high school football coach who doubled-down earlier this week on his ban of Alabama recruiters, has been fired from his post after six years on the job, the principal at Bossier City Parkway High School announced Friday.

During a radio interview late in 2015, Feaster made it perfectly clear that coaches who were recruiting on behalf of Alabama were not welcome at his school.  The ban seemingly stemmed from the Crimson Tide’s alleged mistreatment of Brandon Harris during the recruiting process, with Feaster expounding on the situation in another radio interview earlier this week.

From the Shreveport Times:

The Alabama dust-up came to light again this week when Feaster reiterated his thoughts about Alabama with Fletcher and called Alabama football “unethical” on a Baton Rouge radio station (104.5 FM ESPN).

Feaster, who met with his team Friday morning, said Alabama initially offered Harris and “six other QBs.” He said the “offer” was simply an invite to camp. While Saban eventually delivered a scholarship to Harris, the damage had been done.

“Am I the only coach who does this?” Feaster said of coaches banning schools. “Surely, I thought this was a fairly common practice. I stand by the idea: If you’re going to do that to Brandon Harris, you’re going to do that to Justin Rodgers or Terrace Marshall, too. I tell the kids, ‘If you want to go to Alabama, go to Alabama. I’m going to help them recruit you because an offer is not necessarily an offer.’

“I’ll deal with the guys who have integrity.

“Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics,” the principal, Waylon Bates, said according to the Times.  The newspaper also writes that “[t]he current Parkway administration didn’t take kindly to the attention and felt Fester was ‘undermining’ school officials and potentially hurting other Panthers athletes who could be recruited by Alabama.”

Feaster will remain employed in the school system as a math teacher.

Harris ultimately signed with LSU, but opted to transfer from the Tigers earlier this month.  Feaster and Harris were also in the news in January of 2015 when the former went on the radio and pleaded for his former player to transfer from the Tigers but “couldn’t talk him into it.”

Washington loses WRs coach to Atlanta Falcons

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Chris Petersen of the Washington Huskies looks on as assistants behind him hold cloth partitions shielding play signals against the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 19, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies defeated the Sun Devils 44-18. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 1:22 PM EST

Earlier today, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed that it had added a Florida Atlantic assistant to Dan Quinn‘s coaching staff.  FAU, though, isn’t the only FBS team that will need to replace an assistant pilfered by the same NFL organization.

The Falcons confirmed Friday Bush Hamdan has been hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach.  Hamdan had spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach of the Washington Huskies.

He had also carried the title of passing-game coordinator both years.

“Bush Hamdan has been an outstanding member of the Washington Football Program these last two years,” the Huskies’ head coach said in a statement. “In his time at Washington, Bush elevated the wide receivers group to new heights and was a key contributor to our success. I thank him for all his hard work and contributions to our program. We wish Bush nothing but the best as he takes this next step in his career.”

Hamdan had spent the 2012 season as the wide receivers coach at Florida, where Quinn was in the second season of his two-year stint as the Gators’ defensive coordinator.