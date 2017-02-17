Ex-Syracuse DB sentenced to 10 years in stabbings of two now-former Orange DBs

At least legally, a bizarre and frightening chapter in Syracuse football lore has come to an end.
Friday morning, former Syracuse defensive back Naesean Howard was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty in the stabbings of two ex-teammates at a party last April. The district attorney’s office had been seeking a 20-year sentence.
Howard, who had “parted ways” with the football program in 2014 but ultimately returned to classes at the university, allegedly went into an unprompted and abrupt “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Orange defensive back Chauncey Scissum near his jaw and about his face multiple times. Corey Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.
In court earlier today, Howard claimed that he heard voices telling him that both ex-teammates had guns and were trying to hurt him. He and his attorneys also blamed concussions sustained playing football for his actions that day.
“It wasn’t like I was trying to kill someone,” Howard said. “I was acting out of paranoia. … That day wasn’t intentional. I was going through mental stress.”
Both Scissum and Winfield remained at Syracuse for the 2016 season, but have since transferred (HERE and HERE). Winfield ultimately landed at West Virginia.
Reports continue to point to New England Patriots assistant as Alabama’s next OC
A UA official told CFT earlier today that “a resolution to the coordinator question should come this weekend.”
The 41-year-old Daboll has spent the past three seasons as the tight ends coach for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. He’s in the midst of his second stint with the NFL club, the first coming as both a defensive assistant and wide receivers coach in 2000-06. The two years prior to that, Daboll was a graduate assistant for Saban, a former Belichick lieutenant, at Michigan State.
That was Daboll’s last job at the collegiate level as he’s spent each of the past 17 seasons in the NFL. Four of those years — Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Daboll was the offensive coordinator on those NFL staffs.
The most notable change to the team when Oderinde returns is the chain of command. Following the incident last month, the school announced that the strength coach will report to the athletic department’s director of performance and sport science instead of Taggart.
Oderinde came over to Oregon after holding the same position at USF and may not be the only staff member to join (or re-join in this case) the program this weekend if reports are on target about potential receivers coach Michael Johnson. Either way, it seems as though that rough beginning for Taggart and company is slowly starting to move into the rearview mirror with the Ducks.
Reports: Clint Trickett joining Lane Kiffin’s staff at FAU, not Nick Saban’s at Alabama
The past two months have seen some interesting moments emerge in the Lane Kiffin-Nick Saban relationship and it appears it’s time to add another chapter to the book thanks to a last name known to many in the college football community.
As first reported by CoachingSearch.com, former Florida State/West Virginia signal-caller (and recent East Mississippi CC quarterbacks coach) Clint Trickett is not headed to Alabama as a graduate assistant. While a GA backing out of a job isn’t all that notable, the fact that Trickett will instead head to Boca Raton to become Kiffin’s new tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic does raise a few eyebrows given who is poaching from who in this case.
Trickett is considered to be a rising star in the coaching ranks despite his relative inexperience so shortly removed from his playing days. That is in part thanks to the fact that his father, Rick Trickett, is a well respected coach for Florida State and because the young quarterbacks coach did impressive work at the junior college level in his short stint at EMCC the past two years.
We’re sure Saban can find a replacement for Trickett fairly quickly but we can’t help but note how interesting it is that the Crimson Tide latest coaching defection comes at the hands of the team’s former offensive coordinator poaching somebody to join his staff with the Owls. Saban typically gets the last laugh in every matter but something says this move will bring a smile to Kiffin’s face first.
Vandy the new home for transferring Michigan longsnapper
Yeah, it’s a long-snapper, but it’s not a punter, right? And it’s the offseason, so there’s that too.
Regardless, Scott Sypniewski (pictured, No. 31) announced in late December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan. A month and a half later, the long-snapper took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer to Vanderbilt.
Sypniewski will be coming to the Commodores as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of college football.