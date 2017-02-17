Louisiana high school coach who banned ‘unethical’ Alabama coaches is fired

David Feaster, the Louisiana high school football coach who doubled-down earlier this week on his ban of Alabama recruiters, has been fired from his post after six years on the job, the principal at Bossier City Parkway High School announced Friday.

During a radio interview late in 2015, Feaster made it perfectly clear that coaches who were recruiting on behalf of Alabama were not welcome at his school. The ban seemingly stemmed from the Crimson Tide’s alleged mistreatment of Brandon Harris during the recruiting process, with Feaster expounding on the situation in another radio interview earlier this week.

From the Shreveport Times:

The Alabama dust-up came to light again this week when Feaster reiterated his thoughts about Alabama with Fletcher and called Alabama football “unethical” on a Baton Rouge radio station (104.5 FM ESPN). Feaster, who met with his team Friday morning, said Alabama initially offered Harris and “six other QBs.” He said the “offer” was simply an invite to camp. While Saban eventually delivered a scholarship to Harris, the damage had been done. “Am I the only coach who does this?” Feaster said of coaches banning schools. “Surely, I thought this was a fairly common practice. I stand by the idea: If you’re going to do that to Brandon Harris, you’re going to do that to Justin Rodgers or Terrace Marshall, too. I tell the kids, ‘If you want to go to Alabama, go to Alabama. I’m going to help them recruit you because an offer is not necessarily an offer.’ “I’ll deal with the guys who have integrity.

“Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics,” the principal, Waylon Bates, said according to the Times. The newspaper also writes that “[t]he current Parkway administration didn’t take kindly to the attention and felt Fester was ‘undermining’ school officials and potentially hurting other Panthers athletes who could be recruited by Alabama.”

Fester will remain employed in the school system as a math teacher.

Harris ultimately signed with LSU, but opted to transfer from the Tigers earlier this month. Feaster and Harris were also in the news in January of 2015 when the former went on the radio and pleaded for his former player to transfer from the Tigers but “couldn’t talk him into it.”