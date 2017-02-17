Reports: Clint Trickett joining Lane Kiffin’s staff at FAU, not Nick Saban’s at Alabama

The past two months have seen some interesting moments emerge in the Lane Kiffin-Nick Saban relationship and it appears it’s time to add another chapter to the book thanks to a last name known to many in the college football community.

As first reported by CoachingSearch.com, former Florida State/West Virginia signal-caller (and recent East Mississippi CC quarterbacks coach) Clint Trickett is not headed to Alabama as a graduate assistant. While a GA backing out of a job isn’t all that notable, the fact that Trickett will instead head to Boca Raton to become Kiffin’s new tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic does raise a few eyebrows given who is poaching from who in this case.

Trickett is considered to be a rising star in the coaching ranks despite his relative inexperience so shortly removed from his playing days. That is in part thanks to the fact that his father, Rick Trickett, is a well respected coach for Florida State and because the young quarterbacks coach did impressive work at the junior college level in his short stint at EMCC the past two years.

We’re sure Saban can find a replacement for Trickett fairly quickly but we can’t help but note how interesting it is that the Crimson Tide latest coaching defection comes at the hands of the team’s former offensive coordinator poaching somebody to join his staff with the Owls. Saban typically gets the last laugh in every matter but something says this move will bring a smile to Kiffin’s face first.