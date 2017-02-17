TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Reports continue to point to New England Patriots assistant as Alabama’s next OC

By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 10:22 PM EST

All the signs have Nick Saban plucking his mentor’s coaching tree for a new offensive general.  Still.

Very late Wednesday night, a report from Aaron Suttles of TuscaloosaNews.com surfaced via Twitter that Brian Daboll will be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator.  Two days later, both ESPN.com and al.com are reporting that the Crimson Tide will be hiring Daboll as its coordinator.

Daboll had interviewed for the job earlier this week.

A UA official told CFT earlier today that “a resolution to the coordinator question should come this weekend.”

The 41-year-old Daboll has spent the past three seasons as the tight ends coach for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. He’s in the midst of his second stint with the NFL club, the first coming as both a defensive assistant and wide receivers coach in 2000-06.  The two years prior to that, Daboll was a graduate assistant for Saban, a former Belichick lieutenant, at Michigan State.

That was Daboll’s last job at the collegiate level as he’s spent each of the past 17 seasons in the NFL. Four of those years — Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Daboll was the offensive coordinator on those NFL staffs.

Daboll would replace Steve Sarkisian, who left earlier this month to take the same job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.  Sarkisian had replaced Lane Kiffin after he left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Ex-Syracuse DB sentenced to 10 years in stabbings of two now-former Orange DBs

SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 04: Syracuse Orange runs onto the field through pyrotechnics before the game against the Rhode Island Rams on September 4, 2015 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse Orange defeats Rhode Island Rams 47-0. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 9:55 PM EST

At least legally, a bizarre and frightening chapter in Syracuse football lore has come to an end.

Friday morning, former Syracuse defensive back Naesean Howard was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty in the stabbings of two ex-teammates at a party last April.  The district attorney’s office had been seeking a 20-year sentence.

Howard, who had “parted ways” with the football program in 2014 but ultimately returned to classes at the university, allegedly went into an unprompted and abrupt “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Orange defensive back Chauncey Scissum near his jaw and about his face multiple times. Corey Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.

In court earlier today, Howard claimed that he heard voices telling him that both ex-teammates had guns and were trying to hurt him.  He and his attorneys also blamed concussions sustained playing football for  his actions that day.

“It wasn’t like I was trying to kill someone,” Howard said. “I was acting out of paranoia. … That day wasn’t intentional. I was going through mental stress.”

Both Scissum and Winfield remained at Syracuse for the 2016 season, but have since transferred (HERE and HERE).  Winfield ultimately landed at West Virginia.

Suspended Oregon strength coach set to be reinstated this weekend

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 14: Willie Taggart, head coach for South Florida Bulls celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at Raymond James Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 17, 2017, 7:40 PM EST

After a rocky start to the Willie Taggart era at Oregon, it appears the school is ready to close out an ugly off-field chapter this weekend and move forward.

A school spokesperson told CBSSports.com that suspended Ducks strength coach Irele Oderinde will be reinstated on Sunday.

Oderinde, if you don’t remember, was suspended a month without pay after several players were sent to a local Eugene hospital in January following extra strenuous workouts. At least one of the players displayed symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, which could have led to kidney damage if not treated quickly.

The most notable change to the team when Oderinde returns is the chain of command. Following the incident last month, the school announced that the strength coach will report to the athletic department’s director of performance and sport science instead of Taggart.

Oderinde came over to Oregon after holding the same position at USF and may not be the only staff member to join (or re-join in this case) the program this weekend if reports are on target about potential receivers coach Michael Johnson. Either way, it seems as though that rough beginning for Taggart and company is slowly starting to move into the rearview mirror with the Ducks.

Reports: Clint Trickett joining Lane Kiffin’s staff at FAU, not Nick Saban’s at Alabama

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 20: Clint Trickett #9 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drops back to pass in the first half during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners on September 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EST

The past two months have seen some interesting moments emerge in the Lane Kiffin-Nick Saban relationship and it appears it’s time to add another chapter to the book thanks to a last name known to many in the college football community.

As first reported by CoachingSearch.com, former Florida State/West Virginia signal-caller (and recent East Mississippi CC quarterbacks coach) Clint Trickett is not headed to Alabama as a graduate assistant. While a GA backing out of a job isn’t all that notable, the fact that Trickett will instead head to Boca Raton to become Kiffin’s new tight ends coach at Florida Atlantic does raise a few eyebrows given who is poaching from who in this case.

Trickett is considered to be a rising star in the coaching ranks despite his relative inexperience so shortly removed from his playing days. That is in part thanks to the fact that his father, Rick Trickett, is a well respected coach for Florida State and because the young quarterbacks coach did impressive work at the junior college level in his short stint at EMCC the past two years.

We’re sure Saban can find a replacement for Trickett fairly quickly but we can’t help but note how interesting it is that the Crimson Tide latest coaching defection comes at the hands of the team’s former offensive coordinator poaching somebody to join his staff with the Owls. Saban typically gets the last laugh in every matter but something says this move will bring a smile to Kiffin’s face first.

Vandy the new home for transferring Michigan longsnapper

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Ryan Glasgow #96 and Scott Sypniewski #31 of the Michigan Wolverines leave the field after a 41-8 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 3:59 PM EST

Yeah, it’s a long-snapper, but it’s not a punter, right?  And it’s the offseason, so there’s that too.

Regardless, Scott Sypniewski (pictured, No. 31) announced in late December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan.  A month and a half later, the long-snapper took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer to Vanderbilt.

Sypniewski will be coming to the Commodores as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of college football.

From 2014-16, Sypniewski played in 36 games for the Wolverines. He was the team’s primary long-snapper each of the past two seasons.

More than likely, Sypniewski will be best known as the triggerman for one of the most bizarre endings in college football history.