Son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner to walk on at Nebraska

The parents section at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln continues to get more and more interesting. And star-studded.

Nebraska had already received Herbie Hancocks on a National Letter of Intent from Ben Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, and Keyshawn Johnson Jr., whose father Keyshawn Johnson played for Mike Riley at USC and went on to star in the NFL, as part of their Class of 2017. Thursday night, at the end of a two-day visit, the son of another very famous member of the football community committed to the Cornhuskers as a walk-on.

Words cannot describe the feeling. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. God is Great! #GBR pic.twitter.com/BdPovHOJ2f — Kade Warner (@KadeWarner) February 17, 2017

Kade Warner (pictured, far left) is the son of Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month as part of the nine-man 2017 class.

Unlike his dad, Kade Warner plays wide receiver, catching 83 passes for 1,063 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Desert Mountain High School in Arizona. The 6-2, 205-pounder’s 241 career receptions are a record for the state.

He didn’t have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, but did choose Nebraska over walk-on opportunities at, among others, Arizona State, Iowa and UCLA.