Vandy the new home for transferring Michigan longsnapper

Yeah, it’s a long-snapper, but it’s not a punter, right? And it’s the offseason, so there’s that too.
Regardless, Scott Sypniewski (pictured, No. 31) announced in late December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan. A month and a half later, the long-snapper took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer to Vanderbilt.
Sypniewski will be coming to the Commodores as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of college football.
I will be playing at Vanderbilt for my fifth and final season! #VU #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/NKH5XG7n6C
— Scott (@Sypniewski31) February 16, 2017
From 2014-16, Sypniewski played in 36 games for the Wolverines. He was the team’s primary long-snapper each of the past two seasons.
More than likely, Sypniewski will be best known as the triggerman for one of the most bizarre endings in college football history.