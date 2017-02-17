Vandy the new home for transferring Michigan longsnapper

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Yeah, it’s a long-snapper, but it’s not a punter, right? And it’s the offseason, so there’s that too.

Regardless, Scott Sypniewski (pictured, No. 31) announced in late December that he had decided to transfer from Michigan. A month and a half later, the long-snapper took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has decided to transfer to Vanderbilt.

Sypniewski will be coming to the Commodores as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility for what will be his final season of college football.

I will be playing at Vanderbilt for my fifth and final season! #VU #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/NKH5XG7n6C — Scott (@Sypniewski31) February 16, 2017

From 2014-16, Sypniewski played in 36 games for the Wolverines. He was the team’s primary long-snapper each of the past two seasons.

More than likely, Sypniewski will be best known as the triggerman for one of the most bizarre endings in college football history.