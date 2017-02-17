SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Chris Petersen of the Washington Huskies looks on as assistants behind him hold cloth partitions shielding play signals against the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 19, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies defeated the Sun Devils 44-18. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Washington loses WRs coach to Atlanta Falcons

By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 1:22 PM EST

Earlier today, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed that it had added a Florida Atlantic assistant to Dan Quinn‘s coaching staff.  FAU, though, isn’t the only FBS team that will need to replace an assistant pilfered by the same NFL organization.

The Falcons confirmed Friday Bush Hamdan has been hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach.  Hamdan had spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach of the Washington Huskies.

He had also carried the title of passing-game coordinator both years.

“Bush Hamdan has been an outstanding member of the Washington Football Program these last two years,” the Huskies’ head coach said in a statement. “In his time at Washington, Bush elevated the wide receivers group to new heights and was a key contributor to our success. I thank him for all his hard work and contributions to our program. We wish Bush nothing but the best as he takes this next step in his career.”

Hamdan had spent the 2012 season as the wide receivers coach at Florida, where Quinn was in the second season of his two-year stint as the Gators’ defensive coordinator.

Louisiana high school coach who banned ‘unethical’ Alabama coaches is fired

Nick Saban Thumb
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 1:39 PM EST

David Feaster, the Louisiana high school football coach who doubled-down earlier this week on his ban of Alabama recruiters, has been fired from his post after six years on the job, the principal at Bossier City Parkway High School announced Friday.

During a radio interview late in 2015, Feaster made it perfectly clear that coaches who were recruiting on behalf of Alabama were not welcome at his school.  The ban seemingly stemmed from the Crimson Tide’s alleged mistreatment of Brandon Harris during the recruiting process, with Feaster expounding on the situation in another radio interview earlier this week.

From the Shreveport Times:

The Alabama dust-up came to light again this week when Feaster reiterated his thoughts about Alabama with Fletcher and called Alabama football “unethical” on a Baton Rouge radio station (104.5 FM ESPN).

Feaster, who met with his team Friday morning, said Alabama initially offered Harris and “six other QBs.” He said the “offer” was simply an invite to camp. While Saban eventually delivered a scholarship to Harris, the damage had been done.

“Am I the only coach who does this?” Feaster said of coaches banning schools. “Surely, I thought this was a fairly common practice. I stand by the idea: If you’re going to do that to Brandon Harris, you’re going to do that to Justin Rodgers or Terrace Marshall, too. I tell the kids, ‘If you want to go to Alabama, go to Alabama. I’m going to help them recruit you because an offer is not necessarily an offer.’

“I’ll deal with the guys who have integrity.

“Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics,” the principal, Waylon Bates, said according to the Times.  The newspaper also writes that “[t]he current Parkway administration didn’t take kindly to the attention and felt Fester was ‘undermining’ school officials and potentially hurting other Panthers athletes who could be recruited by Alabama.”

Fester will remain employed in the school system as a math teacher.

Harris ultimately signed with LSU, but opted to transfer from the Tigers earlier this month.  Feaster and Harris were also in the news in January of 2015 when the former went on the radio and pleaded for his former player to transfer from the Tigers but “couldn’t talk him into it.”

Clemson losing DT Scott Pagano as a grad transfer

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 07: Scott Pagano #56 of the Clemson Tigers tries to stop Sean Maguire #10 of the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Memorial Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 11:44 AM EST

One of the stalwarts of Clemson’s defensive line in the Tigers’ run to the national championship has apparently decided to finish his career outside of Death Valley.

Both 247Sports.com and TigerNet.com are reporting that Scott Pagano intends to transfer from Dabo Swinney‘s football program.  According to the latter site, the defensive tackle has already asked for a release from his Clemson scholarship.

The development comes less than a day after Pagano met with Swinney Thursday afternoon to discuss his future with the team.

The lineman graduated from Clemson this past December with a degree in sociology.  As such, Pagano will be eligible to play for another FBS team immediately in 2017.  The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Pagano started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.  And then there’s the lineman’s strength, literally, courtesy of 247Sports.com: “Pagano (6-4, 295) bench presses 470 pounds and reps 225 pounds 38 times.”

Reports: Dad of top 2019 QB will take job at Oregon, not Michigan

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 08: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies on October 8, 2016 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Huskies defeated the Ducks 70-21. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 11:24 AM EST

In the end, and at least when it comes to the Michigan angle, it was much ado about nothing.

Much to the chagrin of ESPN talking head Paul “Pete” Finebaum, Jim Harbaugh had hired Michael Johnson Sr. as a part of his UM football staff in an unspecified role, with the expectation being that the one-time NFL coordinator would be added as an on-field assistant once the NCAA approved a 10th full-time assistant.  That proposal is instead expected to be delayed until January of next year, leaving Johnson, the father of the top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2019, as a very overqualified football staffer in Ann Arbor as Harbaugh’s current nine-man staff is full.

In what’s seemingly a related development, it’s now being reported that Johnson will take a job as the wide receivers coach at Oregon instead.

Johnson would replace David Reaves, who “resigned” earlier this month not long after being arrested on a drunk-driving charge.  Interestingly, Johnson’s new boss in Eugene would be Willie Taggart, a former Harbaugh assistant at Stanford who remains one of the head coach’s closest friends in the profession.

Atlanta Falcons hire Alabama football staffer-turned-FAU assistant coach Charlie Weis Jr.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Freddie the Falcons waves the Atlanta Falcons flag prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By John TaylorFeb 17, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

Lane Kiffin had plucked a member of Alabama’s football support staff to be a part of his first coaching staff at Florida Atlantic. Now, the plucker has become the pluckee.

Dan Quinn finalized his Atlanta Falcons coaching staff Friday, with the NFL organization announcing that Charlie Weis Jr. has been hired as an offensive assistant.  Weis Jr., the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, was hired by ‘Bama in 2015 and spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide.

Weis will be reunited with Steve Sarkisian, who left the Tide earlier this month for the offensive coordinator job in Atlanta.  The move comes as somewhat of a surprise as Weis had previously left Tuscaloosa to take a job on the coaching staff of the man Sarkisian replaced as UA’s coordinator.

Weis is at least the third member of Nick Saban‘s football support staff to leave this offseason.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Justin Dickens is leaving his job as Saban‘s director of football operations.  Thursday night, Ole Miss confirmed that the Tide’s director of player development, Freddie Roach, has been hired as defensive line coach.