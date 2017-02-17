Washington loses WRs coach to Atlanta Falcons

Earlier today, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed that it had added a Florida Atlantic assistant to Dan Quinn‘s coaching staff. FAU, though, isn’t the only FBS team that will need to replace an assistant pilfered by the same NFL organization.

The Falcons confirmed Friday Bush Hamdan has been hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Hamdan had spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach of the Washington Huskies.

He had also carried the title of passing-game coordinator both years.

“Bush Hamdan has been an outstanding member of the Washington Football Program these last two years,” the Huskies’ head coach said in a statement. “In his time at Washington, Bush elevated the wide receivers group to new heights and was a key contributor to our success. I thank him for all his hard work and contributions to our program. We wish Bush nothing but the best as he takes this next step in his career.”

Hamdan had spent the 2012 season as the wide receivers coach at Florida, where Quinn was in the second season of his two-year stint as the Gators’ defensive coordinator.