Former Washington LB Pslam Wooching eschews NFL Draft for rugby

Former Washington linebacker Psalm Wooching will be going pro in something other than… well, football. Wooching announced Thursday he is passing up an opportunity to become a late-round NFL Draft pick in order to pursue a career in rugby, with an eye on making the U.S. Olympic team.
“I’ve been in deep thought and pray about whether I wanted to continue to play football and I’ve come to a conclusion that it is time to turn the page in my life,” Wooching wrote in a Twitter post. “I will be exchanging shoulder pads for short shorts and rugby boots. My first love and sport I excelled in was rugby, and it is time for me to follow my heart.”
As a senior in 2016, Wooching finished eighth on Washington’s No. 8-ranked defense with 42 tackles out of his linebacker position. Signed as a running back out of Hawaii, Wooching stepped up to lead the Huskies’ injury-depleted front to lead the team with six sacks on the year.
Wooching’s pursuit of rugby continues his love affair of a sport he has already played at a high level. The Seattle Times noted Wooching played on the U.S. rugby junior national team as a high schooler and helped Washington’s club rugby team to a national championship in 2014.
Despite four members of the football program under criminal investigation, Michigan State says its support of its head coach has not wavered.
Michigan State announced Friday it has approved a 1-year contract extension for Mark Dantonio, a rollover provision in his contract. There was question of whether the Spartans would, uh, look into that provision as three unidentified football players and staffer Curtis Blackwell are now under investigation from multiple entities for alleged sexual assault. One of those investigations has resulted in arrest warrants sought by the Michigan State University Police Department.
“My sense is that, if we had anything to be concerned about, we wouldn’t have moved forward with the action today,” Michigan State president Lou Anna K. Simon told the Lansing State Journal. “We’re still looking at everything, because it’s in his interest, as well.”
The extension means Dantonio is now signed with the Spartans through 2023 on a $4.3 million salary with a $700,000 annual retention bonus.
Heading into his 11th season on campus, Dantonio is 90-42 with the Spartans with two Big Ten championships in the past four seasons but is coming off a 3-9 campaign, his worst in 13 seasons as a head coach.
With Mike Ekeler off to North Carolina, Mean Green head coach Seth Littrell has announced the hiring of Jeff Koonz as linebackers coach.
Koonz arrives from Cincinnati, where he served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach through last season.
In addition to Cincinnati, Koonz also owns Conference USA experience at Louisiana Tech, where he spent four seasons on staff.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Jeff to our staff,” Littrell said in a statement. “He is a young, energetic coach with a lot of quality experience at Cincinnati, around the Big 12, and in Conference USA as well from his time at Louisiana Tech. He is an excellent teacher and we look forward to immediately hitting the ground running with him this spring. Jeff comes very highly recommended from two coaches I have a great deal of respect for in Sonny Dykes and Gene Chizik.”
Koonz will be asked to help improve a defense that ranked tied for 93rd nationally in yards per play allowed and 96th in scoring defense a year ago, which, to be fair, each represented 20-plus spot improvements from the Mean Green’s 2015 finish.
This past September, Ohio of the MAC defeated Kansas of the Big 12 in Lawrence. As the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, hire ’em.
The Jayhawks have announced yet another addition to David Beaty‘s coaching staff, confirming that Jesse Williams has been brought in to be KU’s defensive line coach. Williams had spent the past five seasons as the line coach at, you guessed it, Ohio University.
“Jesse brings a wealth of technical knowledge that will be extremely valuable in our defensive line room because it all starts with those guys up front, especially in the Big 12 Conference,” Beaty said in a statement. “The productivity he has gotten from his players from a run and pass rush standpoint is impressive. His defensive lines have consistently become a unit other teams game plan around because of his ability to find, evaluate and teach the position.”
In addition to Ohio, Williams has also been on FBS coaching staffs at New Mexico State, Colorado State and San Jose State in a coaching career that spans a quarter of a century. Obviously, this will be his first on-field job at a Power Five football program.
“I’m extremely excited to be able to work with Coach Beaty and his staff.” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to working with the caliber of a guy like (defensive coordinator) Clint Bowen and the talent that is already in that defensive line room – I can’t help but be excited. I’ve never heard a bad thing about Lawrence and my family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity.”
A Pac-12 school’s loss could end up being a gain for one from Conference USA.
This past week, Ellis Jefferson decided to transfer from Arizona State and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. That elsewhere could ultimately be North Texas, with the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Brett Vito reporting that “it appears as if Jefferson has interest in UNT.”
Jefferson went to high school in Denton, and the wide receiver’s younger brother is following in his football footsteps at the same school. Vito does add one important part of the transfer equation: “The question now is if UNT has interest in Jefferson.”
Given the talent he’d be bringing, the answer would seemingly be yes.
A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.
His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two touchdowns for 21 yards in 2016.
Jefferson would be eligible to play immediately in 2017 as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be the receiver’s final year of eligibility.