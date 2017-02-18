Kansas taps the MAC for latest coaching hire

This past September, Ohio of the MAC defeated Kansas of the Big 12 in Lawrence. As the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, hire ’em.

The Jayhawks have announced yet another addition to David Beaty‘s coaching staff, confirming that Jesse Williams has been brought in to be KU’s defensive line coach. Williams had spent the past five seasons as the line coach at, you guessed it, Ohio University.

“Jesse brings a wealth of technical knowledge that will be extremely valuable in our defensive line room because it all starts with those guys up front, especially in the Big 12 Conference,” Beaty said in a statement. “The productivity he has gotten from his players from a run and pass rush standpoint is impressive. His defensive lines have consistently become a unit other teams game plan around because of his ability to find, evaluate and teach the position.”

In addition to Ohio, Williams has also been on FBS coaching staffs at New Mexico State, Colorado State and San Jose State in a coaching career that spans a quarter of a century. Obviously, this will be his first on-field job at a Power Five football program.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to work with Coach Beaty and his staff.” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to working with the caliber of a guy like (defensive coordinator) Clint Bowen and the talent that is already in that defensive line room – I can’t help but be excited. I’ve never heard a bad thing about Lawrence and my family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity.”