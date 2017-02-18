Kansas taps the MAC for latest coaching hire

This past September, Ohio of the MAC defeated Kansas of the Big 12 in Lawrence. As the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, hire ’em.
The Jayhawks have announced yet another addition to David Beaty‘s coaching staff, confirming that Jesse Williams has been brought in to be KU’s defensive line coach. Williams had spent the past five seasons as the line coach at, you guessed it, Ohio University.
“Jesse brings a wealth of technical knowledge that will be extremely valuable in our defensive line room because it all starts with those guys up front, especially in the Big 12 Conference,” Beaty said in a statement. “The productivity he has gotten from his players from a run and pass rush standpoint is impressive. His defensive lines have consistently become a unit other teams game plan around because of his ability to find, evaluate and teach the position.”
In addition to Ohio, Williams has also been on FBS coaching staffs at New Mexico State, Colorado State and San Jose State in a coaching career that spans a quarter of a century. Obviously, this will be his first on-field job at a Power Five football program.
“I’m extremely excited to be able to work with Coach Beaty and his staff.” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to working with the caliber of a guy like (defensive coordinator) Clint Bowen and the talent that is already in that defensive line room – I can’t help but be excited. I’ve never heard a bad thing about Lawrence and my family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity.”
A Pac-12 school’s loss could end up being a gain for one from Conference USA.
This past week, Ellis Jefferson decided to transfer from Arizona State and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. That elsewhere could ultimately be North Texas, with the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Brett Vito reporting that “it appears as if Jefferson has interest in UNT.”
Jefferson went to high school in Denton, and the wide receiver’s younger brother is following in his football footsteps at the same school. Vito does add one important part of the transfer equation: “The question now is if UNT has interest in Jefferson.”
Given the talent he’d be bringing, the answer would seemingly be yes.
A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.
His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two touchdowns for 21 yards in 2016.
Jefferson would be eligible to play immediately in 2017 as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be the receiver’s final year of eligibility.
All the signs have Nick Saban plucking his mentor’s coaching tree for a new offensive general. Still.
Very late Wednesday night, a report from Aaron Suttles of TuscaloosaNews.com surfaced via Twitter that Brian Daboll will be Alabama’s next offensive coordinator. Two days later, both ESPN.com and al.com are reporting that the Crimson Tide will be hiring Daboll as its coordinator.
Daboll had interviewed for the job earlier this week.
A UA official told CFT earlier today that “a resolution to the coordinator question should come this weekend.”
The 41-year-old Daboll has spent the past three seasons as the tight ends coach for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. He’s in the midst of his second stint with the NFL club, the first coming as both a defensive assistant and wide receivers coach in 2000-06. The two years prior to that, Daboll was a graduate assistant for Saban, a former Belichick lieutenant, at Michigan State.
That was Daboll’s last job at the collegiate level as he’s spent each of the past 17 seasons in the NFL. Four of those years — Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Daboll was the offensive coordinator on those NFL staffs.
Daboll would replace Steve Sarkisian, who left earlier this month to take the same job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Sarkisian had replaced Lane Kiffin after he left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic.
At least legally, a bizarre and frightening chapter in Syracuse football lore has come to an end.
Friday morning, former Syracuse defensive back Naesean Howard was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty in the stabbings of two ex-teammates at a party last April. The district attorney’s office had been seeking a 20-year sentence.
Howard, who had “parted ways” with the football program in 2014 but ultimately returned to classes at the university, allegedly went into an unprompted and abrupt “rage” shortly after showing up at an on-campus barbecue celebrating an SU student’s birthday, first stabbing Orange defensive back Chauncey Scissum near his jaw and about his face multiple times. Corey Winfield, one of a handful of ‘Cuse football players in attendance, intervened on his teammate’s behalf and was stabbed multiple times in the arms, chest and ribs.
In court earlier today, Howard claimed that he heard voices telling him that both ex-teammates had guns and were trying to hurt him. He and his attorneys also blamed concussions sustained playing football for his actions that day.
“It wasn’t like I was trying to kill someone,” Howard said. “I was acting out of paranoia. … That day wasn’t intentional. I was going through mental stress.”
Both Scissum and Winfield remained at Syracuse for the 2016 season, but have since transferred (HERE and HERE). Winfield ultimately landed at West Virginia.
After a rocky start to the Willie Taggart era at Oregon, it appears the school is ready to close out an ugly off-field chapter this weekend and move forward.
A school spokesperson told CBSSports.com that suspended Ducks strength coach Irele Oderinde will be reinstated on Sunday.
Oderinde, if you don’t remember, was suspended a month without pay after several players were sent to a local Eugene hospital in January following extra strenuous workouts. At least one of the players displayed symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, which could have led to kidney damage if not treated quickly.
The most notable change to the team when Oderinde returns is the chain of command. Following the incident last month, the school announced that the strength coach will report to the athletic department’s director of performance and sport science instead of Taggart.
Oderinde came over to Oregon after holding the same position at USF and may not be the only staff member to join (or re-join in this case) the program this weekend if reports are on target about potential receivers coach Michael Johnson. Either way, it seems as though that rough beginning for Taggart and company is slowly starting to move into the rearview mirror with the Ducks.