North Texas a possibility for transferring Arizona State WR

A Pac-12 school’s loss could end up being a gain for one from Conference USA.

This past week, Ellis Jefferson decided to transfer from Arizona State and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. That elsewhere could ultimately be North Texas, with the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Brett Vito reporting that “it appears as if Jefferson has interest in UNT.”

Jefferson went to high school in Denton, and the wide receiver’s younger brother is following in his football footsteps at the same school. Vito does add one important part of the transfer equation: “The question now is if UNT has interest in Jefferson.”

Given the talent he’d be bringing, the answer would seemingly be yes.

A three-star 2013 signee, Jefferson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next two seasons, the 6-4, 200-pound receiver showed promise as he caught a combined 23 passes for 304 yards in 2014 and 2015. He had a pair of receiving touchdowns for good measure.

His production dropped precipitously last season as he caught just two touchdowns for 21 yards in 2016.

Jefferson would be eligible to play immediately in 2017 as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will be the receiver’s final year of eligibility.