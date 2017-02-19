Alabama fan launches campaign to have new offensive coordinator’s name changed to “Run” Daboll

Forget about pass-heavy offensive systems. One Alabama fan is making it pretty clear all he wants new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to do is run the ball. He’s even going so far as to launch an online campaign to have the new Tide coordinator’s name changed to “Run Daboll.”

Alabama fan Bobby Wesson has opened up a petition on Change.org to collect digital signatures. As of this posting, the petition had just 92 supporters, but it was just hoping to reach 100 supporters.

“Imagine what the Alabama offense would look like on Saturdays if Brian Daboll heard “RUN DABOLL” 7 days a week,” Wesson says in his petition. “Imagine a world with Nick Saban yelling “RUN DABOLL” at Brian on the field instead of you yelling it at him through the television. Imagine 3rd and 3 and a stadium screaming as [Bo Scarbrough] breaks down the field for it all because “Run Daboll” called RUN DA BALL.”

The imagery here is dazzling.

If there is one thing Alabama is generally good at doing, it is running the football. With a healthy stable of running backs that would have options capable of starting at almost any other program in the country and one of the best offensive line sin the sport, why wouldn’t Alabama want to run the ball?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t exactly work like that, but this is humorous enough. It can be his nickname, however, and we suspect that may have a chance to catch on if things go according to plan for this Alabama fan.